Salvos seek drivers for delivery help

Salvos West Ipswich manager Rob Berger and George Clarke are looking for extra hands to help two days a week. Ashleigh Howarth

THE Salvation Army store in West Ipswich is on the hunt for reliable drivers who would be able to help with pick-ups and deliveries around the city.

The store is currently looking for volunteers who would be able to drive their truck on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Ipswich West Family Store supervisor Rob Berger said it was a role which would greatly help the store so they could continue assisting families in the city.

"The driver would be responsible for picking up donations and delivering any goods which are sold from the shop," Mr Berger said.

"Our truck drivers normally work from 8.30am till around 3.30pm.

"You don't need to have a truck licence to put your name down. A normal car licence is fine."

George Clarke has been volunteering his time to drive the truck for approximately seven years now. He said it was a role he enjoyed doing.

"I like driving," he said.

"I have been driving this truck since it was brand new. That was just after the floods in 2011.

"But it's not a hard job to do."

The truck driver has two helpers to assist with deliveries and loading and unloading the truck.

If you are able to help, drop in and see Rob at

307 Brisbane St, West Ipswich, or phone 3202 1668.