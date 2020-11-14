Salvos on high alert as families struggle

Lieutenants Rita and Ashley Biermann of the Salvation Army's Ipswich Corps are calling for Christmas donations.

AT THE tail end of what has been a difficult year, the Salvos are calling for the Ipswich spirit to shine as it looks to help vulnerable families.

With the organisation’s usual bank of donations down due to the cancellation of this year’s Ulysses Toy Run, Salvation Army Ipswich Corps Lieutenants Ashley and Rita Biermann are appealing for the public’s help.

The Salvation Army is launching its annual Christmas Appeal, aiming to raise $12 million to ensure Aussies in need have the Christmas they deserve.

“Christmas is the busiest time of the year for our Salvation Army personnel, and we are expecting to see a large increase in demand for our services this year due to the challenges raised through drought, bushfires and COVID-19,” Lt Biermann said.

At Christmas, the Salvation Army’s teams will distribute more than 30,000 hampers and vouchers, provide over $1.3 million worth of gifts and toys and support more than 50,000 families in need.

They will also provide more than 130,000 meals, more than 65,000 beds for those who need a place to stay and provide more than 7,600 families with accommodation during the festive season.

Rita Biermann said there had been a noticeable change in the demographics of families needing support this year, due to job losses from the pandemic.

“We are very nervous about what will happen next year, because the impacts are being delayed for the time being,” she said.

“We have been overwhelmed by how much people have been giving despite the year we have had.

“For Ipswich, many local families are doing it tough this year, we will be supporting families with children that may miss out on celebrating Christmas.

“Our aim is to respond to the needs that are presenting to us locally. With loss of family income through job loss this year we do not want to see any children miss out in Ipswich.” Anyone in need this Christmas can reach out to us by calling the Ipswich Office on 3812 3117.

For financial and emergency assistance, phone the national financial support service on 1300 371 288 (9am-5pm Monday to Friday).

Donate to The Salvation Army’s Christmas Appeal at salvationarmy.org.au or by calling 13 SALVOS (13 72 58).

Donations can also be made in person at any Kmart store, or round up your instore purchase at any Myer store.