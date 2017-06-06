Salvos move into their new site

NEW HUB: The Augustine Heights site will consolidate the society's local warehouse and be used as a place to store donated items under one roof.

THE St Vincent de Paul Society has been given the go ahead to establish a new warehouse and administration base at Augustine Heights.

Deputy Mayor and Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully said the charity planned to build a 1827 square metre integrated facility at Technology Dr to support its social and community services.

"This facility will support the diverse range of activities St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland carries out in Ipswich," Cr Tully said.

"It will consolidate the society's local warehouse and storage space for donated items under one roof.

"An on-site retail store will also be included with 131 square metres of space dedicated to the display of bulky items such as used furniture and white goods, and another 307 square metres dedicated to general goods such as clothes, toys and books.

"This store will play a vital role in the community by offering donated items at affordable prices as well as providing opportunities for people to develop skills and networks through volunteering.

"On-site office space will be used by staff and volunteers to operate services such as youth programs, migrant and refugee settlement support services and child and family support services."

Cr Tully said St Vincent de Paul Society had made a significant contribution to Ipswich and Queensland for many decades.

"St Vincent de Paul Society has operated in Queensland since 1894 and is an integral part of our community," he said.

"This new building will not only generate jobs for Ipswich during its construction but also generate ongoing employment and volunteering opportunities for many years to come."