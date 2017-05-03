Salvos launch appeal in Ipswich

VITAL: Collecting for the Red Shield Appeal are Tracey Thompson of Bendigo Bank, Ben Johnson and Greg Pack of Salvation Army.

THANK God for the Salvos.

It's a commonly heard refrain in times of disaster and personal need, and last week the call was ringing around Ipswich at the launch of the annual Red Shield Appeal.

Business and community leaders gathered for a breakfast at the Ipswich Metro Hotel, ahead of the annual doorknock appeal.

Pencilled in for May 27 and 28, the weekend will see red-badged collectors out in force around Ipswich, knocking on doors as they work to raise money for the Salvation Army's community service work.

While the Salvos are well known for assisting in disaster relief, this was just one of the areas highlighted at the breakfast gathering.

Images of Salvation Army officers and workers helping in areas of Queensland ravaged by Cyclone Debbie and its aftermath flashed across video screens, showcasing how they assist communities.

This was followed by a more harrowing series of testimonials from individuals who access other areas of the Salvation Army's support network.

One of the most poignant was from a teen about to celebrate his 19th birthday, thanks in part to the work of the Salvos.

A student at the YOS (Youth Outreach Service) Independent Non-State School at Goodna, he spoke of his childhood growing up in a household with an abusive and dominating father.

This included being groomed for sexual abuse by others, and being turned against his mother, and struggles with coping in regular schooling environments.

After being accepted into the YOS school at Goodna, he was able to return to study, and begin to heal his personal relationships, including with his mother, with the assistance of YOS counsellors and other staff at the school.

The school allows students to return to education and complete a Queensland Certificate of Education, allowing them a chance to secure employment and even attend further study.

Other arms of the Salvation Army were also profiled, including a service that helps reunite missing people with their families, even after decades of separation.

Volunteer collectors are still needed throughout May, with collection points at shopping centres around Ipswich, as well as during the Doorknock Appeal on May 27 and 28.