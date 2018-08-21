Salvos forum to tackle ice addiction

Major Lenore Pack, Kerry Bushnell and Jacqueline Stringer are hoping for a big turnout at the upcoming ice forum.

Major Lenore Pack, Kerry Bushnell and Jacqueline Stringer are hoping for a big turnout at the upcoming ice forum. Ashleigh Howarth

THE Salvation Army has teamed up with the Alcohol and Other Drugs Service to host a community information session on the drug, ice.

Individuals struggling with addiction, or families that don't know where to start are invited to attend the free forum, which will be held on Thursday, September 6, at the Salvation Army office, Ellenborough St, opposite the Ipswich Court House.

The forum will begin at 6.30pm.

Representatives from both services will be on hand to discuss what is ice, how ice works, short and long term effects, treatment and support options for individuals, information on family recovery and community support and resources for families.

Alcohol and Other Drugs Service senior social worker Kerry Bushnell said ice was a problem affecting communities right across the country.

"The hard, cold reality is the fact that families struggle daily with the user's addiction and at times angry and unlawful behaviours," she said.

"Family members become confused and desperate to help in some way while the addicted family member appears to lose control of their life.

"Angry outbursts at home and on the street have become stereotypical behaviours associated with the ice user, who resorts to any illicit behaviour in order to pay for their next hit.

"Families and significant others are likely to manage their desire to offer support better, if they are armed with information regarding this substance and the options available for treatment."

The night will be a stepping stone into the See Change program. The See Change program is a Salvation Army first floor program which has been working with families impacted by alcohol and other drugs.

For more information phone the Alcohol and Other Drugs Service on 3817 2400 or Jacqueline Stringer from the Salvation Army on 3812 2462.