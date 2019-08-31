Menu
Ashley Biermann and Rob Berger of The Salvation Army.
Salvo's drastically reduce stock for big spring sale

Ashleigh Howarth
by
31st Aug 2019 8:30 AM
CALLING all savvy shoppers - pick up some great sales on clothing, bric-a-brac, books, toys and furniture at the Salvation Army Family Store spring sale.

Over two big days from September 5-6, the West Ipswich shop will be reducing the prices on its stock by 50 per cent.

The sale excludes new products, plants and beds.

Ipswich Salvation Army core officer Ashley Biermann said customers who walk through the door will not only be able to buy a wide range of products that have been heavily discounted, but in return they will also be helping to support those in the community who need a helping hand.

"Spring is coming and we would like to see all our regular customers, and also invite those who haven't been, to come down and see our family store," he said.

"You can help support the work of the Salvation Army in Ipswich as our work covers helping and supporting the homeless and those who are doing it tough."

The West Ipswich store will soon celebrate its third anniversary.

Store supervisor Rob Berger said customers had embraced the store since it opened in 2016.

"We have many loyal customers who come and shop at this store," he said.

"We have some people who we see every day, and others who come in once or twice a month.

"We have a great relationship with our customers and know them by name.

"People love coming in because they know they can pick up good, quality items at a low price."

Many of the pre-loved goods located in the store have been donated by Ipswich residents, and are all in an excellent condition.

The Salvation Army Family Store is located at 307 Brisbane St, West Ipswich.

For more information about the sale, or to make a donation, phone the store on 3202 1668.

salvation army west ipswich
