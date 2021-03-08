Salvos’ call for team effort in helping the needy

THE SALVATION Army has been at the forefront of helping battling Ipswich families get through tough times, and always with a minimum of fuss or fanfare.

The challenges that have come in the past 12 months with the outbreak of COVID-19 has surprisingly done nothing to weaken the resolve of the Salvos and their many charitable initiatives, with everything from feeding the needy to providing crisis counselling to those on the brink.

This year, the organisation is aiming to do even more for the community, and for the first time they are calling on Ipswich’s business community to get on board and take on more involvement than simply donating money once a year.

The Salvos’ Partners Package was officially launched at the Ipswich Jets Leagues Club last Friday, with a view to bringing the city’s most active and successful businesses on board to ensure Ipswich’s wealth is invested into helping those who need it most.

Lieutenants Rita & Ashley Biermann of the Salvation Army's Ipswich Corps.

Major businesses including Limelight Cinemas, Kingston Park Raceway and the Ipswich Jets are already contributing to the Salvos work this year, and it is hoped even more will get on board.

Salvation Army Ipswich Corps Lieutenant Ashley Biermann said a shortage of rental housing was among the big concerns recently.

“It has already been a very tough year for everyone, and just watching now there is a real sense of change and a real squeeze on housing,” he said.

“We don’t have the solution but we certainly do need to be part of the discussion on what can be done to help people.

“We are doing what we can to support people into private rentals, and we are having wins, but it is a case of one person at a time.”

The Salvation Army’s Ipswich , Bundamba and Goodna groups are all involved in the appeal to local business.

Salvos fundraising spokesman Peter Chapman said the aim was to encourage businesses to donate $10,000 this year, with an ultimate goal of $100,000 to support charitable activities within Ipswich.

“Over the course of 12 months we are seeking a commitment that they will raise $10,000 and we envision that they will have staff involved in the project,” Mr Chapman said.

“In terms of benefits, the Salvos will be recognising them as a key corporate partner in our own fundraising activities.”

The Salvos will continue to host their annual breakfast in May, which usually raises in the vicinity of $100,000 on its own.

Money raised goes towards funding local projects targeted at providing drug awareness, financial counselling and assistance, food for the needy, and crisis counselling.

“What we want is for companies to partner with the Salvos for community work across the area,” Mr Chapman said.

“We can start projects and they will know the money is staying in Ipswich.”

Ipswich businesses and individuals who with to contribute can contact Salvation Army partnerships officer Rowan Johnson on 0407 142 014.