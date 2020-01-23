Salt of the earth

TOUCHING TRIBUTE: Combatants in last year’s maiden Troy Salton Memorial Match from Northsiders Cricket Club and the Queensland Police Service.

THE cricket and police fraternities will join forces with family and friends to celebrate the magnificent life of the late Troy Salton this weekend.

The well-known and widely-respected officer in charge at Lowood tragically died on February 23 in 2018 after an accident in his home.

Salton’s sudden and premature passing shocked the community. He was survived by loving wife Yvonne, son Dom, daughter Montana and a myriad of loyal colleagues, clubmates and companions.

In his time on this earth Salton made enormous contributions to the broader Ipswich community, Queensland Police Service and Northsiders Cricket Club which he supported out of devotion for Dom. His generous spirit, gregarious nature, humility and compassion were admirable trademarks and a source of inspiration to many.

On Saturday night from 5.30pm at Limestone Park’s Mark Marsh Oval the various communities that Salton was part of will unite to support his loved ones and pay tribute to the remarkable man that he was with all proceeds to go to Police Legacy, the organisation which jumped to the Salton’s aid in their time of need.

Daughter Montana said Police Legacy offered much comfort and support both at the time of the accident and in the arduous months to follow, and the family wished to pay it forward.

“They were simply brilliant in supporting us and the many other families who have been struck by tragedy,” she said.

“Last year we raised $3000 which was absolutely amazing.

“We’re hoping to raise a bit more this time.”

Montana said she missed her father every day and the memorial match was a fitting tribute as it combined the great passions of his life.

“”He was involved with the police for 26 years and he absolutely loved it,” she said.

“He loved helping those that couldn’t fend for themselves. He was also very involved at Northsiders and had a big role in Ipswich cricket.”

Montana, 19, is now studying criminology and plans to follow in her dad’s footsteps. Salton’s lasting legacy will be her continuing to serve on the thin blue line in his honour.

Officer in charge at Lowood Police Station, Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said Salton really was one of nature’s true gentlemen.

“Troy was just a tremendous fella,” he said.

“On the family-side he was a deeply-loved father to Dom and Montana. He was tremendously respected by the Queensland Police family, particularly the officers here at Lowood. It is a fantastic tribute to a great person and it keeps his memory alive.”

Northsiders committee member Kevin Cumming said Salton was a valued member of the club, coach, manager and supporter throughout his son’s career.

He said Dom still played for Northsiders and all involved with the club wanted to offer the family its support and preserve his memory.

“It was a no-brainer really,” he said.

“It was pretty successful last year and I would hope it continues long into the future.

“It is what our club is all about - helping those organisations, and especially the Salton family with what they’ve been through.”

Held during the day in the inaugural year, the game has been moved to a night timeslot to attract a larger crowd. It will also take place at Centrals’ home ground instead of Northsiders.

Cumming said Centrals had been amazing and he thanked them for their support. He said the T20 under lights would be a fantastic community event featuring raffles, Rotary food van, barbecues and various fun competitions, and he encouraged other local clubs to get behind the evening. A signed Brisbane Heat helmet and several cricket bats are some of the prizes up for grabs.

The match will commence at 6.30pm.