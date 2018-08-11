Salon is a cut above the rest

TOP PICK: QT's Facebook readers are big fans of Amy Morrow and Tamika Struthers from Morrow & Co with the business taking out top spot in a recent Facebook poll.

WE asked the QT's Facebook followers to vote for their favourite salons and hairdressers across the city and the results were overwhelming.

With almost 1000 comments, likes and pictures, Morrow & Co. Hair was named the top one.

Morrow & Co. Hair received more than 120 votes, with many customers sharing their wonderful experiences.

The salon opened at 176 Glebe Rd, Booval, only last year but owner Amy Morrow has been practising for almost 17 years.

Ms Morrow was thrilled with the win.

"I'm so excited. That's awesome. We have such passionate and generous customers on Facebook," she said.

So what's the secret to their success.

"We're a down-to-earth and easy-going team, but we're also honest.

"If people want something that's unachiveable, we'll share that with them," she said.

"Also if something is not manageable we won't talk someone into something they can't maintain."

Although the business has only been in operation since April of 2017, Ms Morrow says it's booming.

"This salon is so busy. And it's not just local people. People who fly in to Brisbane often come to see us, too."

Despite the good times, Ms Morrow has no plans to expand soon.

"I'm happy keeping the business at the size we have now because it gives us consistency and allows us to deliver good customer service. It also makes our customers feel like family.

'There's a real atmosphere here and my staff work really well as a team," she said.

Customers give salon 'five out of five every time'

THERE were plenty of passionate and funny comments for Morrow & Co Hair in Booval.

Sara N Glenn Hockley said she paid more than $300 for her hair in the past and never had what Morrow & Co have delivered... "for half the price!"

"It's exceptional service and I only review at five stars," she added.

Jessica Rae is also a fan. She's been going to Amy for nine years "and wouldn't go anywhere else".

"Her work looks great and is always of the highest standard.

"You could take in a photo and achieve the same results or better. Definitely five out of five every time," she wrote.

Amanda Kuhnke wrote: "I absolutely love Tamika and Amy at Morrow & Co.

"Anything you ask for they can do (even when my husband wanted a gecko on his head).

"Very welcoming and friendly atmosphere, great price and so much talent in one little salon. Won't go anywhere else."

Alyce Orr-Warwick wrote: "Morrow & Co is the best in Ipswich.

"Eveyone is so nice and makes you feel comfortable. I'm still loving my hair cut."

Kerri O'Connell: "The salon is fantastic."

There was also plenty of Facebook love for other top performers including Hair on Queen in Goodna.

Erin David, like many of our likers, is a big fan of the Queen St business. "Nina Bryant, the owner, is fabulous," she wrote. "I've followed her wherever she went for over seven years and won't stop.

"Always the best cut and or colour. She's awesome!"

And Melissa Conway was another happy customer: "Nina Bryant at Hair on Queen also gets my vote."