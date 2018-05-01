Sally Faulkner pregnant with fourth child

Facebook Image of Sally Faulkner and her children who are still in Beirut — Lahela and Noah.

SALLY Faulkner has been in the spotlight for the past few years as she has lived out every mum's worst nightmare, but she's taken to Instagram to share a small ray of happiness that is coming into the family very soon - she's pregnant with her fourth baby.

Yesterday, she shared an image of four ultrasounds, the first two are of her children, Lahela, seven and Noah, five who she hasn't seen since they went to visit their father and he refused to let them return to Australia, the third is her son Eli who she had with her new partner Brendan Price, and the fourth photo is Isaac, the baby that will be joining them soon.

MUCH NEEDED GOOD NEWS

It's been a rough few years for Sally, the Brisbane mum-of-three has not seen two of her children, Lahela, seven and Noah, five, since she said goodbye to them at a Mcdonald's play centre in April 2016.

Faulkner maintains that the children were lured to Lebanon in 2015 by their father, Ali Elamine for a holiday, but were then not allowed to return home to their mother, despite Sally having full custody.

The battle for the children turned ugly when Sally employed a child recovery team and returned to Lebanon with the 60 Minutes crew in an attempt to snatch them and bring them back home.

Sally was forced to give up her custodial rights under Australian law to Elamine so he would drop abduction charges against her that carried a maximum 20-year sentence.

"THE DOG'S BARKING"

Elamine told News Corp last year that the children were happy with him and would not ever be returning to Australia with their mother.

"We don't really care, we're not interested, and at the end of the day I will do what I like regardless of what she says," he said.

"When the kids are older though they will have enough evidence to know what is right and what she has done.

Facebook image of Sally Faulkner and her first two children, Lahela and Noah.

"I'm not interested in what people think, you see a lot of what she has said is not true. We are all good, everyone is all good, we have a good routine and we have our life.

"At the end of the day if the dog is barking you just close the door."

SALLY'S HEARTBREAKING REMINDERS

Sally will never forget her children, and she says she'll never give up on getting them back.

"I did not think for a second that the person I loved and trusted would do this to them and do this to me," she shared in an emotional video.

"What I want to say is that I will never stop trying and I will never ever give up and I will do whatever it takes to make sure that Noah and Layley know they are loved by me."

Sally said that she found it hard to comprehend how her children understood what was going on and how her children reasoned why their mummy wasn't there.

While this painful chapter will never be fully closed for the family, hopefully their new arrival will help to ease their pain and bring them joy.

This article originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished here with permission.