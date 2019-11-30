Salim Mehajer's cheesy wedding hint on video

Salim Mehajer is hinting he might get married again as he and his lover Melissa “Missy” Tysoe face their first Xmas together ahead of a criminal trial in 2020.

Cheesy love videos have emerged of Salim Mehajer and his Instagram blonde girlfriend, who are due to celebrate their first Christmas together after a dark year and a fresh criminal trial in 2020.

Many of the videos have been made in the six months since Mehajer, 33, was released from Cooma prison, with a new haircut and a buff physique, to reunite with Melissa "Missy" Tysoe.

Ms Tysoe's Instagram stories posted on her page which has 46,400 followers show the loved-up couple smooching and speaking in baby language.

And are wedding bells in the air? A post just five weeks ago of Ms Tysoe is captioned "designer wifey", and he has sworn to love her "until I die" in Post-It notes.

Despite Mehajer facing almost 50 outstanding criminal charges, the videos are relentlessly upbeat with kisses blown at the camera, and the pair snuggling up with bear faces.

In the most recent video, posted just weeks before Mehajer's 28 criminal charges are due in different courts for mention or committal, Ms Tysoe has her head on his shoulder and Salim has heart eyes.

In another, Ms Tysoe is stroking Mehajer's scalp as an emoji video of a witch stroking her cat with their faces imposed hovers over his head.

The Instagram stories, in which both Mehajer and Ms Tysoe display blindingly white teeth, mention a celebrity cosmetic dentist and a Parramatta hair stylist, captioned "hair goals".

Mehajer is set down to go to trial for alleged charges of perjury and perverting the course of justice stemming from an alleged faked car crash.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

But if he fails to successfully defend the allegations at the June 2020 trial, it could mean going back behind bars.

The fifth anniversary of the lavish wedding to his now estranged ex-wife Aysha Learmonth that thrust Mehajer into the public spotlight falls in August, 2020.

While Mehajer was banned earlier this year from using Instagram as part of his parole conditions, Ms Tysoe is an enthusiastic user.

In her Instagram videos, hearts and stars abound, as do animal and funny face filters.

She has superimposed their faces on "the couple everyone is jealous of" meme from the comedy film, Masterminds,

Ms Tysoe posted a younger photo of Salim with a reference to Justin Bieber's Baby ft. Ludacris song.

Ms Tysoe seems struck by Salim's youthful features or nature, calling him in one picture "My giant baby".

Heavily filtered photos of the couple at the NRL grand final dressed in green Canberra Raiders supports shirts have been posted with the caption "we are the champions".

The pair was snapped by a passer-by walking to the stadium.

After the Raiders lost to the Roosters 14-8, a heavily filtered picture of Ms Tysoe with her arms around Salim's shoulders was posted with emojis and the caption: "Lost the game but won in life".

The pair is due to celebrate their first Christmas together, having met on New Year's Eve 2017.

Last Christmas, they were in the middle of an 11-month separation while Mehajer was locked up for electoral fraud in the forbidding 19th century former lunatic asylum that is now Cooma Correctional Complex.

Before the former property developer and Ms Tysoe, a Central Coast business graduate, share the approaching festive season, Mehajer is due in court on three separate days in December.

On December 11, three charges of act with intent to pervert the course of justice are listed for mention in the Parramatta District Court.

He faces one count each of make false statement on oath amounting to perjury, publish false or misleading material to obtain advantage, and false representation resulting in police investigation

Mehajer also faces two counts of possess prohibited drug, one of supply prohibited drug, negligent driving, request or make false call for ambulance, not stop at a line and not keep left of a dividing line.

In Burwood Local Court on December 10, his listed charges are one count each of not stopping at a red arrow, not turn left from a multi-lane road and driver use mobile phone when not permitted.

He also faces four counts each of wilfully make false declaration for material benefit, wilfully or corruptly make false substituted declaration, and deal with identity information to commit indictable offence.

These are listed before Parramatta court on December 12 for local court committal.

Mehajer is accustomed to sharing important dates with the court system.

On his 33rd birthday, on June 12 this year, three weeks after his prison release, Mehajer was in Parramatta court appealing the severity of his sentence for negligent driving and contravening an AVO.

The former deputy Auburn mayor had returned to the cells, just for a night, the week before over confusion about his bail conditions.

That evening, posted on Ms Tysoe's Instagram page, is a picture of them at dinner.

A video posted around the same time features an image of her in a Snapchat bear face filter lying beside Mehajer.

Another image shows the couple dressed up in smart casual wear by a waterfront.

On this image, Ms Tysoe wrote: "Happy Birthday Baby. I'm so grateful you were born.

"I believe everything happens for a reason and every moment in our lives led us to be in the same place at the same time that fateful night.

"I remember we missed the midnight countdown because we were too busy staring at each other. The end of a year. The beginning of a lifetime.

"I don't know where my life would be if our paths never crossed. I just know I never would have found love if I didn't find you. X".

Within the following week, @mumm - bear44 has added the post: "Where's his plaster cast ???"

This refers to the drama which played out in court the day after Salim's birthday, when he failed to appear and a frustrated judge threatened to issue a warrant.

His lawyer Zali Burrows told Judge James Bennett Mehajer was at Fairfield Hospital hand clinic, after surgery on his wrist the day before had been cancelled.

By 2pm, Mehajer fronted Parramatta District Court wearing a short-sleeved shirt with a fresh white bandage on his right wrist.

Two weeks later, Melissa Tysoe posted a loving image of Mehajer snuggled on her shoulder with the caption "sleepy bear".

That same week, Mehajer was back in court fighting parole conditions preventing him from having a mobile phone or accessing Instagram and other social media.

Mehajer told Judge Bennett he had been in "excruciating pain for weeks" after cutting a plaster cast off his hand with scissors so it didn't get in the way of his favourite attire, a suit coat.

The court heard Ms Tysoe had mental health issues and was too afraid to appear in court alongside him.

Judge Bennett remarked that with the number of different court cases he was facing, Mehajer's life was "shambolic".

In the weeks since, Ms Tysoe has posted images of Salim with her pet goat, with a baby, smiling and captioned "cutie", opening a luxury car, and with more hearts.

A video posted in September entitled "study buddy" appears to show him accompanying her to college.

Ms Tysoe has many posts on her Instagram page about her studying for two degrees, with her posted results in marketing and business management subjects showing top scores.

In other videos posted since Ms Tysoe and Mehajer met almost two years ago, he appears to be an affectionate Post-It note writer.

A series of yellow sticky notes signed off with handwritten love hearts, emojis and the initials "SM", say "I love you", "thinking of you" and "can't wait to see you".

Around the time Mehajer was getting into trouble inside Cooma jail, culminating with his assault of a prison officer on September 7, 2018, Ms Tysoe posted on Instagram a video of a series of his Post-It love notes.

A court later heard that Mehajer was taken off jail privileges - access to television, phone calls, contact visits and "buy-ups" of items such as chocolate and toiletries - for 56 days.

Written on the Post-It notes with hand-drawn love hearts are the words: "Reminder: I love you forever" and "Reminder: I will continue to love you until the day I die".

Ms Tysoe has previously admitted she would happily marry Mehajer, whose divorce from Ms Learmonth was finalised in March this year.

Their 2015 wedding, which took over the streets of Lidcombe in western Sydney, featured four helicopters, 30 super cars, 50 motorbikes, a jet flyover and 100m of red carpet.

During one of Mehajer's bail hearings, a year ago, his lawyer said the bankrupt had bipolar episodes and that his claims of luxury assets - jewellery and paintings worth $1.725m - might be a delusion.

His extravagant wedding to Ms Learmonth occurred during a "hypermanic phase of the disorder" the NSW Supreme Court heard.

In June last year, Melissa Tysoe told Kyle and Jackie O on KIIS FM she had been at Mehajer's home when masked men with crowbars who broke in to steal jewellery tried to get into bed with her.

But she said although Mehajer was "very romantic", she hadn't yet had sex with him since their meeting six months earlier because he was "deeply religious".

Mehajer spent January to April of 2018 in Silverwater prison before being granted bail on the car crash related charges.

candace.sutton@news.com.au

