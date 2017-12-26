Mehajer ‘sets the record straight’ in bizarre interview

Facebook picture of Salim Mehajer and his wife Aysha on their wedding day

SALIM Mehajer has hit back at controversy over his extravagant wedding celebrations and business dealings in a bizarre interview uploaded to YouTube.

The former Auburn deputy mayor sat down for an "exclusive interview" with an auctioneer, MC and former Sky Sports Radio host Dale Walker, that "sets the record straight" and suggests an Australian man paid police in Ibiza to arrest him.

"This is Mehajer as you've never seen him before - candid, modest and ready to move on with his life," Walker states at the beginning of the interview which was posted to YouTube on Christmas Eve.

Salim Mehajer in the interview posted to YouTube

Mehajer, who became a notorious figure after reports emerged of his lavish 2015 wedding ceremony to now-estranged wife Aysha Learmonth, told Walker he didn't regret the nuptials that included closing down an Auburn street and hiring helicopters and a fighter jet.

He said he wanted to give Aysha the most amazing wedding imaginable.

"In hindsight I actually feel, to this very day, that it was that fairytale wedding she always wanted," Mehajer said.

But he added that the media scrutiny that followed was difficult for Aysha and for him.

"I'm not somebody to point fingers or blame anyone else ... but the media is responsible for my breakdown," Mehajer said.

Salim Mehajer holds his lavish wedding in Lidcombe which involved four helicopters, over 30 super cars, 50 motorbikes, a jet flyover and 100m of red carpet. Picture: Toby Zerna

"What they try to do is simply ensure that no female likes me - they all turn on me - no investor to invest with me, and of course to paint this picture in front of judges and magistrates that my credibility is appalling.

"It's not right because I'm not this human that they're painting me to be."

Mehajer said the media's repeated airing of a video during which he yelled at his wife and threatened her parents was an example of the "military tactics" being used against him.

In the video aired on A Current Affair , Mehajer shouts in English and Arabic: "Aysha, you've got five minutes to give me a call! Give me a call in five minutes ... I'm gonna rape your mum and your f***ing dad! Call me now!" he says in the video. "Aysha, I hope you die, you sl*t.

"And I hope you die, you f***ing sl*t. You f***ed 12 guys, you sl*t. You f***ed 12 guys. You f***ing sl*t. You f***ing sl*t."

Shocking video emerged of Mehajer threatening his wife

Mehajer said the video only happened once, was posted "in the heat of the moment" and the media kept replaying it to destroy his credibility.

"Before my wedding - as bizarre as this may sound - we have never had a single fight," he said.

"If I can say anything about my actions, it would be that I was so crazy in love with this woman.

"I was so frustrated that even she was manipulated by the media and I couldn't comprehend why she would take their side over mine."

The 30-year-old was also asked about a new woman, flight attendant Constance Siaflas, who he was seen with in an Instagram video posted after the ACA footage went live.

"I can only hope that one day she does play an important role in my life," Mehajer said.

Mehajer even posted a photo of a "near complete 20-carat ring" to Instagram on Boxing Day - two days after his interview was posted on YouTube - fuelling speculation he was about to pop the question.

But a source close to Siaflas, reportedly told Yahoo's Be, that the relationship was over.

Salim Mehajer’s rumoured new girlfriend Constance Siaflas. Picture: Instagram

In the YouTube interview, Mehajer went on to talk about his business dealings and even claimed that footage aired on A Current Affair of his arrest in Spain last year was a set-up.

Police were reportedly called to the scene after Mehajer reportedly spilt ice cream and takeaway food inside a taxi and then attempted to kick the driver.

But Mehajer said the story was a "complete set-up".

"One minute I'm sitting in a taxi, the next I'm arrested, handcuffed and taken to the police station and when the cameras are suddenly off, they let me go. It didn't make sense 'til this came out," he said.

Footage is then shown of one man interviewing another, whose image is blurred, in Spanish. Neither of the men are identified.

"Can you explain why you arrested the Australian businessman and his friends?" the interviewer asks.

"We were offered 1000 euros each to arrest them just for the cameras. We let them go as soon as we reached the police station," the anonymous man states.

He said he was offered the money by an Australian who went by the name "Bobby".