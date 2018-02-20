‘Jump in and I’ll have a little chat with you’

VIDEO played before a Sydney court has shown property developer Salim Mehajer inviting a female TV journalist "to jump in the back seat" of his friend's luxury sports car seconds before he allegedly slams the door on her arm.

In a series of videos captured outside Sydney City Central Police station Mehajer, who was in the driver's seat of a white Porsche, can be heard asking Channel 7 journalist Laura Banks to hop in the car.

"Jump in and I will have a little chat with you," Mehajer says.

Salim Mehajer slams his Porsche door on Ch 7 journalist Laura Banks. Picture CH 7

Salim Mehajer has been charged with assaulting Channel 7 reporter Laura Banks. Picture: Brianne Makin

Banks can be seen thrusting a microphone into the open door and asks: "What are we talking about here?"

Mehajer: "Just jump in."

A few seconds later Mehajer slams the door on her arm and the driver speeds away allegedly leaving Banks with injuries to her hand and back.

The video footage was played during a hearing in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Monday as Mehajer, 31, fights a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm over the alleged assault of Banks.

In the lead up to the alleged assault other video tendered to the court shows Banks and other reporters following Mehajer around the the back lane of the police station after a taxi driver refused to take him home.

In the footage Banks can be heard laughing when Mehajer's taxi refuses to drive off and when a police officer forces Mehajer to get out of the cab she asks him, "Is this rock bottom Salim?"

The 31-year-old, dressed in a grey suit, watched the footage from the dock taking notes and showing little emotion as the events which unfolded outside police station on April 2 last year were replayed in court.

Mehajer has pleaded not guilty to a charge assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Banks and other media were waiting for Mehajer outside the Day Street police station after he was charged with assaulting a cabbie and stealing his EFTPOS machine in the early hours of April 2 following a night out at The Star casino.

Mehajer slams the door on her arm and the driver speeds away. Picture CH 7

Court papers reveal the former Auburn deputy mayor allegedly assaulted taxi driver Nazir Syed's, stole his EFTPOS machine and tossed it at his head following a scuffle outside the casino.

Mehajer has pleaded not guilty to the charges and the matter is still before the courts.

In January this year the cash-strapped property developer was arrested by police on charges of defrauding an insurance company after it was alleged he staged car crash to avoid a court appearance in October last year.

He is currently on remand in Silverwater jail over the charges after two failed bail applications in the local courts