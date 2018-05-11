Salim Mehajer back behind bars

Salim Mehajer is reportedly back behind bars following a breach of bail conditions. Picture: AAP Image/Erik Anderson.

EMBATTLED Sydney property developer Salim Mehajer is back behind bars, just weeks after he was released.

The one-time deputy mayor of the now disbanded Auburn Council, in the city's west, was returned to jail for allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

The 31-year-old was arrested a Bankstown Police Station about 10am on Friday and was scheduled to appear in Bankstown Local Court on Friday, a NSW Police spokeswoman told news.com.au.

Mehajer was granted bail on a charge of perverting the court of justice but was later found guilty of electoral fraud and intimidating his ex-wife.

Salim Mehajer leaves the Burwood Local Court in April. Picture: AAP Image/Erik Anderson.

He breached his bail conditions by using two mobile phones, according to Channel 9.

When he was released he was told he was only allowed to use one mobile phone.

Only last night Mehajer was boasting about his life on the outside in an Instagram post. Dressed sharply, he wrote "goodbye hair", apparently a reference to a new haircut. He also had a haircut the day after he left the clink, in early April.

A 11 May 2018 Instagram post by former Auburn deputy mayor Salim Mehajer who is facing court after breaching bail conditions.

The disgraced former politician was released from prison in April following a two-month stint in jail after he was charged with perverting the course of justice for allegedly staging a car accident on his way to face court on assault charges.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to the assault offences and was placed on a good behaviour bond.

Mehajer was granted bail on his fourth attempt. The Sydney businessman had been in custody since January when he was arrested on charges he staged a car crash while he was on his way to court for an assault hearing.

Justice Desmond Fagan imposed strict conditions for Mehajer's release including a $200,000 surety.

He was also required to report to Bankstown Police Station twice daily, not leave NSW or go within 500 metres of Sydney Airport.

Mehajer, whose debts include an $8.6 million tax bill, is fighting to have his bankruptcy annulled.

That matter will next be heard on June 21.

More to come ...