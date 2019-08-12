'Sale Trail' only two months away

REGISTRATIONS for the Garage Sale Trail are now open.

The multi award-winning sustainability event is now in its ninth year, and is being supported by almost 150 councils across Australia.

Local households, schools and community groups are encouraged to join an estimated 400,000+ people across the country on October 19 and 20 for the Sale.

Lockyer Valley and Somerset Regional councils are both endorsing the initiative, which last year saved more than 3000 tonnes of items from going into landfill.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the weekend was all about encouraging reuse, recycling, and reducing waste.

"The sale trail concept is a fun and social way for council to educate the community about the impact we can all make when we buy secondhand," Cr Lehmann said.

"We're in the unique position of having Australia's biggest Garage Sale Trail alongside the 161km-long Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, giving people the option of riding from sale to sale."

Those interested in registering to take part in the event can do so through their local council:

www.garagesaletrail.com.au/somersetRC

www.garagesaletrail.com.au/Lockyer-Valley