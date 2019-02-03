SALE TIME! Get hands on cheap flights from Toowoomba

How to fly for free

REGIONAL airline Airnorth is hosting a huge sale with cheap flights to and from Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport.

Airnorth flies to holiday destinations which are bursting with adventure, thrilling events and luxury experiences.

The sale is on now with discounted flights from Toowoomba Wellcamp Aiport to Darwin, Melbourne and Townsville.

Airnorth E170 Jet

Flights to Darwin have been discounted to $269 for travel between April 29 and May 29, and then further reduced to $229 for travel between October 16 and December 4.

A flight to Townsville from Toowoomba will set you back $169 for travel between April 29 and May 29, and October 16 and December 4.

Flights to Melbourne are on sale for $189 for flights between those same dates.

You can also pre-book the Wellcamp Airport Shuttle for a fare starting at $29.95.

It will pick you up from your home and take you to the airport. It serves all suburbs within the 4350 postcode except Athol, Charlton, Finnie, Gowrie Mountain, Mount Rascal and Westbrook.

You can book online.