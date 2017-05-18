23°
News

FOR SALE: Rare historic Ipswich house attracts hundreds

Helen Spelitis
| 18th May 2017 11:00 AM
HISTORIC HOME: Potential buyers from across the country are interested in this unique property on Salisbury Rd.
HISTORIC HOME: Potential buyers from across the country are interested in this unique property on Salisbury Rd. Realestate.com.au

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A HOUSE on a popular Ipswich street has one real estate agent run off his feet fielding questions.

Agent Glen Ball held his first open house at the historic Salisbury Rd home on Saturday.

More than 130 people turned up.

"I was blown away," Mr Ball, First National Real Estate Action Realty Ipswich, said.

"Then again, it is a highly sought after street where homes don't come onto the market often.

He said people had flocked from Brisbane and all round Ipswich, as well as potential buyers from interstate, to express their interest in the home.

The stretch along Salisbury Rd was once known as 'Doctor's Road' because of the high number of affluent medical professionals who lived there.

The street is lined with magnificent colonial homes on large, elevated blocks.

Mr Ball said this particular home was largely untouched and would suit anyone looking to undertake a renovation to create their dream, heritage home.

The original block was bought in 1917 and Mr Ball believes the home may have been designed by famed Ipswich architect George Brockwell Gill.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The five bedroom home with 13 ft ceilings, a massive parlour room and panoramic views is expected to fetch a decent price with Mr Ball hinting today's affluent Ipswich doctors were among those interested.

The next open house will be this Saturday, May 20 between 1.30pm and 2pm. 

The house will be auctioned on June 10 at 10.30am, unless sold earlier.

Due to legislation, Mr Ball was unable to give an indication on price.

But a similar smaller heritage home on Salisbury Rd, on half the amount of land, sold last year for almost $600,000.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  historic homes ipswich real estate

Just In

Exchange rate favours Ipswich

Exchange rate favours Ipswich

USAF technical team loves Ipswich

Car vandalism on rise, says RACQ

You can reduce your risk by parking in a well-lit carport or secure garage

"There has also been a significant number of claims"

Why strict new laws for dog owners won't be extended to cats

A Goonellabah resident is concerned about feral cats killing wildlife in the area.

"Feral cats are breeding more and more powerful cats": RSPCA

From Bowen to Coffs: Flooding rains smash the east coast

Regions still reeling from Cyclone Debbie will be hit again by buckets of rain.

BOM is warning of massive rains for today and tomorrow.

Local Partners

Jilted lover begs forgiveness in front of 100,000 drivers

Love affair public on roadside signs, councillor offers mediation

Firefighters battle Summerholm house fire

Firefighters work hard to keep a house fire under control in Summerholm on Wednesday, May 17.

Summerholm house fire

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

LIVE MUSIC: Choose a live band to see this weekend from the Gig Guide

The latest from the city's music scene

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Everything you need to know about the 2017 Ipswich Show

Scruffy the Monster Truck will be back at the Ipswich Show.

Your complete guide to the biggest event in Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

The latest from the city's music scene

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

Warne's portrait at Lord's. Source: News Corp

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

Star's emotional side

STAR: Graham Moes talks about his inspiration.

Musician Graham Moes talks about his influences, aspirations

Big Little Lies star now Young Sheldon

Big Little Lies star Iain Armitage stars as Young Sheldon.

HE STOLE our hearts in Big Little Lies, now he's set to do it again.

The genius of Einstein: Rush’s theory of relativity

Geoffrey Rush stars as Albert Einstein in the TV series Genius.

Oscar winner nearly had to turn down the role of a lifetime.

What's on the big screen this week

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

AUSSIE films up against King Arthur and the John Wick sequel.

Tough as nails: Prison Break star's close call

Dominic Purcell stars in the return of the TV series Prison Break.

An on-set stunt goes horribly wrong for Dominic Purcell.

Neat, Sweet, Complete &amp; it&#39;s got a shed

31 Comona Court, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 3 $319,000

Neat, Sweet and Complete - This home has it all - just perfect for the First Home Buyer or for the astute investor. From the landscaped gardens to the grassed...

ROAD TO RICHES

81 Brisbane Road, Newtown 4305

House 3 1 4 279,000

Don't miss this opportunity to purchase this property on a prominent road in Newtown...Could this be your road to riches? - “Character Mixed Use” zoning, possible...

GREAT VALUE FOR MONEY - OWNERS MOVING SO WE&#39;RE DEFINITELY SELLING!!

65 Cemetery Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 4 $379,000

This property is awesome value for your hard earned dollar - with sheds, inground pool and two levels of living spread over a large 1012m2 block. - Yes we've got...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM Huge Price Reduction!!

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $239,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE Don't Miss Out An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super...

Fully Renovated + Big Block + Side Access

14 Gleeson Crescent, Harlaxton 4350

House 3 1 Offers Over...

This beautiful home set in a quite street with elegant features will not disappoint, tastefully renovated to a very high standard this property will be sure to...

OWNERS ARE RELOCATING AND NEED IT SOLD!

196 Eder Brothers Road, Mount Walker 4340

House 4 2 6 AUCTION

DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE! This gorgeous lifestyle property is going under the hammer and must be sold but the owners will consider reasonable offers...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR WE ARE SELLING!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbane's best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

Rare Opportunity - 1.19ha* Industry Site

4 Saunders Street, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; High profile corner location next door to Bunnings Trade Centre andbull; ... Expression Of...

andbull; High profile corner location next door to Bunnings Trade Centre andbull; Flood free block - 400m2* shed with 3 phase power andbull; Substantial hard...

BE IMPRESSED - MUST INSPECT !

9/13 John Staines Crescent, North Ipswich 4305

Unit 3 1 1 OFFERS FROM...

I am proud to present this delightful property to the market. Make time to inspect and I guarantee you will not be disappointed. This property would suit owner...

COALFALLS TUDOR COTTAGE ON HIGH

51 Stephenson Street, Coalfalls 4305

House 3 2 2 $397,000

Set up high in Coalfalls amongst the trees and birds sits a beautifully restored Tudor Cottage. This double brick home built in 1975 was built to last. The home...

Skip the small luxuries for a home

"A penny saved is a penny earned!"

Ipswich apprentices' renovation mission starts to take shape

Callum Mahoney gets to work on the 'Building Futures Program' house at North Ipswich.

North Ipswich project reaches halfway mark

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Property investors can bank on Buderim

Retail property in prime precinct has two major tenants in place

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!