FOR SALE: Rare historic Ipswich house attracts hundreds

HISTORIC HOME: Potential buyers from across the country are interested in this unique property on Salisbury Rd.

A HOUSE on a popular Ipswich street has one real estate agent run off his feet fielding questions.

Agent Glen Ball held his first open house at the historic Salisbury Rd home on Saturday.

More than 130 people turned up.

"I was blown away," Mr Ball, First National Real Estate Action Realty Ipswich, said.

"Then again, it is a highly sought after street where homes don't come onto the market often.

He said people had flocked from Brisbane and all round Ipswich, as well as potential buyers from interstate, to express their interest in the home.

The stretch along Salisbury Rd was once known as 'Doctor's Road' because of the high number of affluent medical professionals who lived there.

The street is lined with magnificent colonial homes on large, elevated blocks.

Mr Ball said this particular home was largely untouched and would suit anyone looking to undertake a renovation to create their dream, heritage home.

The original block was bought in 1917 and Mr Ball believes the home may have been designed by famed Ipswich architect George Brockwell Gill.

The five bedroom home with 13 ft ceilings, a massive parlour room and panoramic views is expected to fetch a decent price with Mr Ball hinting today's affluent Ipswich doctors were among those interested.

The next open house will be this Saturday, May 20 between 1.30pm and 2pm.

The house will be auctioned on June 10 at 10.30am, unless sold earlier.

Due to legislation, Mr Ball was unable to give an indication on price.

But a similar smaller heritage home on Salisbury Rd, on half the amount of land, sold last year for almost $600,000.