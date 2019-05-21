Menu
An artist impression of the new Horizon Collection homes in Ecco Ripley.
Sale opens doors for first home buyers

Ashleigh Howarth
21st May 2019 3:03 PM
A NUMBER of new properties built by Sekisui House have gone on the market in Ripley, allowing first-home buyers the chance to enter the property market.

The Horizon Collection in Ecco Ripley's Lighthaven neighbourhood features eight low maintenance, two-bedroom single-storey homes.

The freehold Park Circuit Terraces will be the next stage to go on the market.

 

An artist impression of the Park Circuit Terraces in Ecco Ripley.
Sekisui House Queensland state sales manager Scott Blaney said lenders are making it more and more difficult to borrow.

"Our new Horizon Collection and Park Circuit Terrace homes are really opening the door to those who perhaps thought they weren't in a position to buy," Mr Blaney said.

 

The two communities form part of Sekisui House's $500million masterplanned community and investment in the western growth corridor.

