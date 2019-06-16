Saint King escapes second torn ACL

St Kilda hasn't been able to take a trick this year as injury savages the senior list, and there's fresh concerns after their brightest young star was injured in the VFL today.

There were concerns King had again ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right leg during Sandringham's clash against Werribee.

He left Trevor Barker Beach Oval before half time after flying for a mark in time-on in the first quarter but appeared to land awkwardly.

He favoured his knee when he came from the ground and was assessed on the interchange before being whisked away from TV cameras to the change rooms.

He played no further part in the game and was sent for scans, which St Kilda general manager of football Simon Lethlean said had revealed no disruption to the injured graft.

A devastated Max King gets his knee checked on the bench. Picture: Michael Klein

King had to be helped from the field by trainers. Picture: Michael Klein

"It looks like a positive story hopefully," Lethlean said.

"Obviously we were concerned based on his history so looks like it's more, in my terminology, a jarred knee and no disruption to the previous graft."

King was in his fifth VFL game after undergoing a knee reconstruction last year.

"His parents were a bit emotional and concerned as was he … to get some positive news for the first time in a little while for the Saints is good," Lethlean said.

Lethlean said the extent of the injury would be confirmed on Monday.

He said there was no indication on how many games he may miss.

"I'd be surprised if he played next week," he said.

Dan Hannebery successfully got through the VFL game. Picture: Michael Klein

In more encouraging news for St Kilda, Dan Hannebery came through his second VFL game

unscathed and looks set to make his debut in red, white and black against Brisbane on Saturday at Marvel Stadium.

Hannebery collected 23 disposals, while defender Jake Carlisle picked up 16 possessions and took seven marks in his return from a back injury, which had ruled him out of the first half of the year.

"He's heading in the right way, I think he's ready to go," Lethlean said.

"He's had a couple of big tackles and big knocks and looks to be a senior player ready to go."

Werribee won the fixture 13.9 (87) to 9.9 (63).