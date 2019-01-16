Menu
Crime

Sailor's early-morning solo bust by police patrol

Ross Irby
by
16th Jan 2019 4:00 PM
LEARNER driver Timothy Sailor was driving alone in the early hours but had overlooked the fact he was required by law to be supervised by a qualified driver.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly told Ipswich Magistrates Court Sailor was not under the direction of a person with an open licence when he was spotted by a patrol in Dinmore at 2am.

Sailor was seen at a 7-Eleven servo and a police check revealed its owner was learner licensed.

Sgt Donnelly said Sailor produced his learner licence when stopped by police at Ebbw Vale.

Timothy McKenzie Sailor, 31, from Riverview, pleaded guilty that he failed to comply with conditions of his learner licence at Dinmore on December 19.

His defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Sailor was a meat-worker who provided for his two children.

He had booked a test this week to gain his provisional licence.

Mr Hoskin successfully sought his licence not be disqualified so he could do the licence test.

On the night he was charged, Sailor said he did not want to sleep in his car in an area where cars had been stolen previously.

Magistrate David Shepherd said Sailor was given a ticket in October for the same offence.

Sailor was convicted and fined $300 - sent to SPER for a payment plan.

No order was made on his licence.

Ipswich Queensland Times

