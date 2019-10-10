Sail away to stunning city views aboard a TV icon

"Riverfire was just spectacular because you could almost reach out and touch the fireworks barge."

A MULTI-MILLION dollar view of Brisbane from an Australian television icon is up for grabs for just a few hundred dollars each week.

Moored at Kangaroo Point the sailboat Tiamo, better known as Bettie in the ABC's popular medical drama show Harrow, is up for sale at $95,000.

With sweeping views of Eagle Street and the city's high rises from the deck of the 45-foot ketch, it's likely to be among the cheapest inner-city real estate.

The ketch is used as a Brisbane weekender by Sunshine Coast businessman Phillip Smart and his partner Suzanne Mimnaw.

It was the home of Daniel Harrow, the forensic scientist played by Welsh star Ioan Gruffudd in season one of the ABC's hit show.

Phillip Smart and Suzanne Mimnaw next to their boat Tiamo. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese)

Mr Smart said it would be tough to find better views of Brisbane for the $237 it costs each week to keep Tiamo berthed at Kangaroo Point.

"There are always things happening on the river, it's quite a hoot to sit on the deck and watch the world go by," he said.

"Riverfire was just spectacular because you could almost reach out and touch the fireworks barge."

With two bedrooms, bathrooms, a fully-fitted kitchen and a workshop, the yacht is ready for cruising.

During Queensland's deadly 2011 floods Tiamo broke free from its river mooring and barrelled towards the Gateway Motorway.

Ioan Gruffudd as Dr Daniel Harrow on the boat on which his character lives on the Brisbane River in the ABC series Harrow. Photo: ABC

Thankfully, the same tug boat that was able to steer the fractured riverwalk between the bridge's pylons was onhand to catch Tiamo and drag it to Maritime Services' pontoon at Pikenba.

Mr Smart, who has owned the boat for a decade, said it was time to focus on other things in his life.

The semi-retired businessman continues to operate Smart Forks, a Sunshine Coast forklift hire and sale company.

He's hoping the role the sailboat played in the ABC series will help the sale.

Search Tiamo on Gumtree to view the listing.