Sahara's single minded focus reaps rewards

EMERGE's Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with Sahara Beck to talk about her record and her involvement in the Queensland Music Festival.
C: Last year you released your second album, Panacea, how was the reception of that album?
S: It was surprisingly really good, considering how different every song was in the body of work.
I was really proud and happy of all the great feedback I was given.
C: What was the most important thing you learnt when making Panacea?
S: Well before making that record I learnt that if I don't know what I want out of a song, people are going to make it the way they want. The producer will give their own spin on it, which is good in a lot of situations but I up until that point I wanted to make my own sound you know?
It finally got to the point where I realised if I don't know what I want, how will anyone else?
So I went into the studio and learnt that I have to practise something a lot before recording it, it's not going to magically come together very often.
C: What have you been working on in 2017?
S: Yeah that's pretty much what this year has been about, I've given myself the goal of writing two or three songs a week so I should have a lot too choose from come the end of the year.
The plan from here is to keep playing a lot and writing in preparation for releasing a few singles next year.
C: You will perform alongside Ayla and Waax at The Curry Street Crawl - apart from the awesome line-up what else can we expect from that gig?
S: I'm actually going to be playing solo, which is something I haven't done in a long time.
I'm really looking forward to the gig and getting to perform the songs in ways that I haven't for years.
C: Are you able to perform all the songs from Panacea on your own?
S: Yeah I can, I won't be. I think I'm going to be chucking in a few new songs, some old ones, a little bit of everything.
C: You will also perform with Ball Park Music and Cub Sport to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of The Go-Betweens' record 16 Lovers Lane - how does it feel to be part of such an amazing gig?
S: It feels unreal honestly, when I got asked to do it I just thought to myself "is this actually happening?” I'm really honoured that they asked me to be a part of it.
C: Which Queensland bands/musicians have stood out to you and why?
S: Honestly there are so many, too many to name any specific artists.
C: What are you looking forward to in the second half of 2017?
S: I'm looking forward to the unexpected, I've been going out to see a lot of bands recently and it's cool to see fads change in front of you.
It's always exciting when something new is happening, I love that sort of stuff and that's what inspires me to write.
Other than that very broad and non-specific answer, I'm looking forward to touring, playing more shows, writing more songs and hanging out with people who appreciate the art of music.