Sahara's single minded focus reaps rewards

BIG YEAR: Beck says she is looking forward to the unexpected.

EMERGE's Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with Sahara Beck to talk about her record and her involvement in the Queensland Music Festival.

C: Last year you released your second album, Panacea, how was the reception of that album?

S: It was surprisingly really good, considering how different every song was in the body of work.

I was really proud and happy of all the great feedback I was given.

C: What was the most important thing you learnt when making Panacea?

S: Well before making that record I learnt that if I don't know what I want out of a song, people are going to make it the way they want. The producer will give their own spin on it, which is good in a lot of situations but I up until that point I wanted to make my own sound you know?

It finally got to the point where I realised if I don't know what I want, how will anyone else?

So I went into the studio and learnt that I have to practise something a lot before recording it, it's not going to magically come together very often.

C: What have you been working on in 2017?

S: Yeah that's pretty much what this year has been about, I've given myself the goal of writing two or three songs a week so I should have a lot too choose from come the end of the year.

The plan from here is to keep playing a lot and writing in preparation for releasing a few singles next year.

C: You will perform alongside Ayla and Waax at The Curry Street Crawl - apart from the awesome line-up what else can we expect from that gig?

S: I'm actually going to be playing solo, which is something I haven't done in a long time.

I'm really looking forward to the gig and getting to perform the songs in ways that I haven't for years.

C: Are you able to perform all the songs from Panacea on your own?

S: Yeah I can, I won't be. I think I'm going to be chucking in a few new songs, some old ones, a little bit of everything.

C: You will also perform with Ball Park Music and Cub Sport to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of The Go-Betweens' record 16 Lovers Lane - how does it feel to be part of such an amazing gig?

S: It feels unreal honestly, when I got asked to do it I just thought to myself "is this actually happening?” I'm really honoured that they asked me to be a part of it.

C: Which Queensland bands/musicians have stood out to you and why?

S: Honestly there are so many, too many to name any specific artists.

C: What are you looking forward to in the second half of 2017?

S: I'm looking forward to the unexpected, I've been going out to see a lot of bands recently and it's cool to see fads change in front of you.

It's always exciting when something new is happening, I love that sort of stuff and that's what inspires me to write.

Other than that very broad and non-specific answer, I'm looking forward to touring, playing more shows, writing more songs and hanging out with people who appreciate the art of music.