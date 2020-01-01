Menu
Ashleigh Barty when she was just 15 with her proud Mum and Dad Josie and Robert at the airport.
Sage advice from Ipswich’s favourite sports star

Paige Ashby
1st Jan 2020 7:30 AM
ALWAYS be a good person, respect yourself and your opponent, enjoy what you do and if you’re good at tennis, that’s a bonus.

That’s the four things the parents of Ash Barty, Robert and Josie, say she learnt from a very early age and still lives by today.

As the parents of the world’s number one and Australia’s first female player in WTA history to top the season-ending rankings, the past year has been a wild ride for the entire family.

“We are so proud of Ash and all that she has achieved,” they said.

“It’s been an incredible journey for us and her extended family, especially this year.

“As her mum and dad, we just want her to be happy and she is, that is the most important thing to us.”

Ipswich tennis champ Ashleigh Barty is back home for a rare stopover from her jet-setting tennis career, which includes the junior wimbledon title earlier this year. Picture: Rob Williams
Watching her grow up in Springfield and flourish on the court, her mum and dad said they always knew she was special and incredibly talented.

They said she’s always been the way she is now, genuine, respectful, hardworking and cheeky.

“Sport has always been a huge part of our family life,” they said.

“Ash and her sisters Ali and Sara played sport from a young age and all loved it.

“While her sisters played netball, Ash loved the 1-1 competitive nature of tennis.”

“We never put any expectations on what she could achieve.

“Her results this year have been outstanding and we couldn’t be prouder of the way she conducts herself on and off the court.”

Ash has always maintained her family has played a huge role in her success.

In tomorrow’s QT we hear from the tennis star herself about life on and off the tennis court.

