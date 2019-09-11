Safety upgrade en-route to busy highway

The Brisbane Valley Highway is in shocking condition. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

SOMERSET Council are seeking to piggyback on a proposed SEQ City Deal to carry out a major safety upgrade of the Brisbane Valley Highway.

Due to a steady rise in usage, the BVH is no longer living up to standards, according to the Austroads Guide to Road Design.

Traffic on the BVH has increased by 4% between 2017 and 2018, and has continued to rise since then.

On average, every section of the highway is now carrying upwards of 3000 vehicles daily, with a recent census indicating more than 10,000 vehicles crossing at the Ipswich/Somerset region boundary.

According to guidelines, roads with average traffic of 3000 vehicles a day should have 1.5-metre sealed shoulder to aid with road safety, but much of the Brisbane Valley Highway has less than this amount.

Drivers on rural roads with little or no sealed shoulder have almost double the risk of accidents than on roads with sealed shoulders.

With a continued increase in traffic, Somerset Council are taking advantage of the SEQ City Deal plan to pursue an upgrade of the entire BVH.

At today's Somerset Council meeting, a unanimous motion was passed to engage with engineers and draft a plan to establish sealed shoulder along the entire length of the highway.

"It's long overdue,” Councillor Dan Hall said.

The upgrade would allow the council to safely participate in the plan to establish an SEQ Trade and Enterprise Spine.