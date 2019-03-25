Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

'Safety risk' to close Ipswich Art Gallery next month

Hayden Johnson
by
25th Mar 2019 7:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH Art Gallery will close next month while workers demount a major exhibition.

The gallery is presenting a major family exhibition Playing with Light, which is scheduled to close to the public at 5pm on April 28.

The exhibition is of considerable size and includes numerous, large-scale exhibits throughout the gallery, according to Ipswich City Council.

Demount of the exhibition is scheduled from Monday, April 29 to Friday, May 10.

Ipswich Art Gallery will close to the public to "mitigate the risk to public safety created by the movement of large objects" during the demount.

The gallery will re-open on Saturday, May 11, and remain open to the public from 10am-5pm each day.

ipswich art gallery ipswich council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Labor’s meat tax policy roasted

    premium_icon Labor’s meat tax policy roasted

    News Families are being warned to prepare for a meat tax that will make “spaghetti bolognese as expensive as a steak” under Labor’s plan to cut carbon pollution.

    Emotional 'Richo' shares final thoughts on superb career

    premium_icon Emotional 'Richo' shares final thoughts on superb career

    News Great wins, good mates as Brothers stalwart declares

    22 drivers face court on drink, drug driving charges

    premium_icon 22 drivers face court on drink, drug driving charges

    Crime One driver predicted police would catch him drinking while driving