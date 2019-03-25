'Safety risk' to close Ipswich Art Gallery next month

IPSWICH Art Gallery will close next month while workers demount a major exhibition.

The gallery is presenting a major family exhibition Playing with Light, which is scheduled to close to the public at 5pm on April 28.

The exhibition is of considerable size and includes numerous, large-scale exhibits throughout the gallery, according to Ipswich City Council.

Demount of the exhibition is scheduled from Monday, April 29 to Friday, May 10.

Ipswich Art Gallery will close to the public to "mitigate the risk to public safety created by the movement of large objects" during the demount.

The gallery will re-open on Saturday, May 11, and remain open to the public from 10am-5pm each day.