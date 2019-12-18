Menu
INVESTIGATING: Workplace Health and Safety Queensland have confirmed an incident happened at McDonald’s Gympie on Wednesday December 11 when a worker fractured their elbow in a rubbish bag compactor. Photo: File
Elbow dislocated in Gympie fast food restaurant accident

Philippe Coquerand
18th Dec 2019 7:19 AM | Updated: 10:20 AM
A YOUNG Gympie woman got the scare of her life when she got her arm stuck in a rubbish bag compactor at McDonald's last week.

Paramedics were called to 123 River Road at about 7.30pm on Wednesday night where the young girl was treated on the scene after having her arm stuck in a rubbish bag compactor.

The girl fractured her elbow but was not taken to hospital.

A workplace Health and Safety spokesman said they were notified of the incident and were looking at how they can rectify the situation.

"Workplace Health and Safety Queensland has made inquiries into an incident at McDonalds Gympie on Wednesday 11 December 2019," the spokesman said.

"A young female worker fractured her elbow after getting her arm caught in a rubbish bag compactor. As she was not admitted to hospital, this was not deemed a notifiable incident.

"While WHSQ is satisfied McDonalds has fulfilled its obligations as the PCBU/employer, it is having discussions with the manufacturer/distributor of the compactor to include a guard at the front of the compactor to prevent similar incidents in the future."

