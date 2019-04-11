Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SAFETY FIRST: Water-goers are being asked to consider their own, and their kids safety these school holidays.
SAFETY FIRST: Water-goers are being asked to consider their own, and their kids safety these school holidays. Janine Watson
News

Safety on the water is paramount

11th Apr 2019 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SKIPPERS are being urged to take extra care with children on board as they head out on to the water during the Easter school holidays.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said children were less aware of risks than adults.

"This adds to boaties' responsibilities who must ensure the safety of their passengers and others on the water,” Mr Bailey said.

"Ensuring there's a lifejacket on board for everyone, and they all know where they are and how to use them, should be foremost in the minds of all skippers.”

Mr Bailey said skippers of open boats less than 4.8 metres long were required by law to make sure all passengers younger than 12 years were wearing lifejackets whenever the vessel was under way.

"These rules apply whether you are at the coast or on inland waterways,” he said.

"It's common sense to ensure everyone is wearing a properly fitting personal flotation device at any time you're on the water - especially children.

"And make sure they're up to date and properly serviced.

Boats towing water skiers had to make sure the skier was wearing the right lifejacket and someone older than 12 was always watching.

dtmr mark bailey safety school holidays water safety
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Scott Morrison calls May 18 election

    Breaking Scott Morrison has confirmed the federal election will be held on May 18.

    • 11th Apr 2019 7:38 AM
    Why a health precinct will breathe life in to the CBD

    premium_icon Why a health precinct will breathe life in to the CBD

    Opinion To bring businesses, we first need to bring the people

    • 11th Apr 2019 8:50 AM
    Man hospitalised after car into pole accident

    premium_icon Man hospitalised after car into pole accident

    News Man transported to hospital after crashing into pole

    • 11th Apr 2019 8:39 AM