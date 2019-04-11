Safety on the water is paramount

SAFETY FIRST: Water-goers are being asked to consider their own, and their kids safety these school holidays.

SKIPPERS are being urged to take extra care with children on board as they head out on to the water during the Easter school holidays.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said children were less aware of risks than adults.

"This adds to boaties' responsibilities who must ensure the safety of their passengers and others on the water,” Mr Bailey said.

"Ensuring there's a lifejacket on board for everyone, and they all know where they are and how to use them, should be foremost in the minds of all skippers.”

Mr Bailey said skippers of open boats less than 4.8 metres long were required by law to make sure all passengers younger than 12 years were wearing lifejackets whenever the vessel was under way.

"These rules apply whether you are at the coast or on inland waterways,” he said.

"It's common sense to ensure everyone is wearing a properly fitting personal flotation device at any time you're on the water - especially children.

"And make sure they're up to date and properly serviced.

Boats towing water skiers had to make sure the skier was wearing the right lifejacket and someone older than 12 was always watching.