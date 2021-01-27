Safety of RAAF Amberley flightpaths to be reviewed

Flightpaths at RAAF Amberley will undergo safety checks next month.

RESIDENTS across Ipswich may soon notice some unusual flying patterns taking place near RAAF Base Amberley.

It comes as the Civil Aviation Safety Authority prepares to undertake its tri-annual safety checks to determine if flightpaths meet industry standards.

The military air base, based in Ipswich’s southwest corridor, is among 11 aerodromes in south east Queensland set to undergo inspection in early February.

Evaluations will be carried out within a 35-kilometer radius of the site using a twin-engine Cessna Conquest aircraft.

Low-level flying is an essential part of the safety exercise, with the aircraft down as low as several hundred feet at times.

A Civil Aviation Safety Authority spokesman said residents were not to be concerned should they notice unusual activity.

There are concerns about the extent of PFAS contamination around Amberley RAAF Base.

“This is to make sure obstacles are accurately marked on charts and no new obstacles exist,” he said.

“Obstacles can be towers, trees, masts or buildings that can be a danger to aircraft.”

He said safety checks were required to maintain a high level of air safety at all aerodromes across the south east corner.

The evaluation is not expected to disrupt operations at the base.

“We do our very best not to disrupt normal flights. The checks rarely do,” he said.

Assessors will also visit airports at Gold Coast, Brisbane, Stanthorpe, Warwick and Toowoomba.

“If poor weather or other factors do not allow the safety checks to go ahead on the planned days, they will be carried out as soon as possible,” the spokesman said.

Aviation service provider Corporate Air has been contracted to undertake the task.

