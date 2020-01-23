Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police hold concerns for an elderly nomadic woman who was reported missing after she failed to return to her accommodation.
Police hold concerns for an elderly nomadic woman who was reported missing after she failed to return to her accommodation.
News

Safety fears held for elderly Barbara O’Connor

23rd Jan 2020 4:33 PM

Police hold concerns for an elderly nomadic woman who was reported missing after she failed to return to her accommodation in Townsville.

Cairns woman Barbara O'Connor, 81, was reported missing on January 21.

Police investigations revealed Ms O'Connor caught a bus from Cairns to Townsville on January 20.

She had booked in to stay several nights at a Townsville backpackers but concerns were raised when she failed to check out on Tuesday and had left all her possessions behind.

Ms O'Connor has no known association in Townsville and police are concerned of her safety.

She is described as caucasian, with a thin build, white hair and green eyes. Ms O'Connor was last seen wearing a white cap, orange skirt with a flora pattern, a T-shirt with a cat face printed on the front, sandals and was carrying a shoulder sling style bag.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen her to call Policelink on 131 444.

barbara oconnor missing police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum left stunned by shopper’s f-bomb slur

        premium_icon Mum left stunned by shopper’s f-bomb slur

        News A trip to a shopping centre turned ugly for a young Ipswich mum after a savage verbal attack by a fellow shopper over the behaviour of her young children.

        Man faces historic child sex charges allegedly groomed boys

        premium_icon Man faces historic child sex charges allegedly groomed boys

        Crime An man will face court next month on more than 50 child sex offences

        Dating apps only reinforce bad relationship habits

        premium_icon Dating apps only reinforce bad relationship habits

        News But a relationship expert says successful, long-term relationships can easily be...

        Community is key for Div 2 council candidate

        premium_icon Community is key for Div 2 council candidate

        News A commitment to community and skills in business management and governance ethics...