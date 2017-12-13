Safety discussions to keep Supercars 'a work in progress'

Pit lane action during the annual Ipswich SuperSprint series at Queensland Raceway.

Pit lane action during the annual Ipswich SuperSprint series at Queensland Raceway.

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

SUPERCARS management will work with the Ipswich City Council to ensure necessary safety upgrades are completed prior to next year's championship round.

The council's decision last month to cease operations of its company, Ipswich Motorsport Park, has put a $220 million facility upgrade of Queensland Raceway under review.

In 2016 a deal was inked to see Supercars return to Ipswich for 10 years, subject to track safety improvements being completed.

RELATED: Supercars' future at Queensland Raceway under a cloud

Supercars spokesman Cole Hitchcock said the series would agree with the council when the upgrades were completed.

"It may be the most critical elements are completed first and in time for 2018, subject to meeting the minimum safety requirements for Supercars and all forms of motorsport,” he said.

"The contract and funding for the next 10 years is agreed.

"We are working with council which is supportive of completing the works in a timely fashion.”

2017 Coates Hire Ipswich Supersprints - Supercars. Virgin Australia Supercars Championship Race 16 at Queensland Raceway Ipswich. Red Bull Holden Racing driver Jamie Whincup. Franca Tigani

It is estimated each Supercars event at Ipswich injects about $7 million into the economy each year.

A spokesman for the Ipswich City Council would not predict the profit to the region of keeping the category in the region.

"Unfortunately, we cannot provide an indication of financial benefits associated with future Supercars events, as we are unable to predict ticket sales,” he said.