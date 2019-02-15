Safety concerns at school after preppie given to another mum

Emily and Jackson Cattley have taken their daughter out of prep at Deebing Heights State School due to safety concerns. Photo taken when Mrs Cattley was pregnant with her second child which is now one year old.

WHAT was supposed to be a new exciting chapter in Emily Cattley's daughters life, starting prep at Deebing Heights State School has ended up a nightmare.

Mrs Cattley said she was "distressed" after her child was released into the care of another parent without her consent last Thursday afternoon.

Now she has pulled her daughter from the school due to safety concerns.

"I can't fathom that they let a four-year-old go home with someone else," Mrs Cattley said.

The Department of Education said they were aware of the issue.

A spokesperson said the parent was known to Mrs Cattley and her daughter, however Mrs Cattley said she only met the parent at the beginning of the school year as she also had a child in the same class.

And Mrs Cattley said the parent involved has a different story to the school.

"The teacher asked my four-year-old daughter if her parents were there. A mother called my daughter over to her."

But the parent told Mrs Cattley she walked back over to the teacher and told her she was not the child's mother.

"She called me on the phone saying my daughter was just released.

"I was walking in the gate as the bell rang."

Mrs Cattley said she was concerned anyone could walk off with her child at the school.

"The school has taken no responsibility. The safety of the kids doesn't seem to be a concern."

The Department of Education spokesperson said the school feels it acted appropriately.

"The department is aware of concerns raised by a parent of a former Deebing Heights State School student in relation to an incident that occurred at student collection time after 3pm on Thursday, February 7, 2019," the spokesperson said.

"At 3:05pm student A was collected from class by the parent of another student in the class, this parent is known to student A and their guardian.

"Student A remained close by the classroom on school grounds with this parent and classmate until they were collected a short time later by their guardian.

"Under the school's sign-out procedures any students leaving the school between 8:55am and 3pm are signed out at the office and checks are made that an appropriate person collects them.

"At 3pm, prep students are required to sit in their classroom and wait for collection from their guardians, if teachers are unsure of pick up arrangements, checks are made.

"If nobody collects the students, they are walked to the office and a phone call home is made.

"While the school feels the teacher acted appropriately in releasing the student to a parent who is known to the student (and the student's parent), it will review its processes to ensure its systems and processes remain safe and effective."

On Facebook parents were shocked to read Mrs Cattley's post on the issue.

"For all parents in Deebing Heights State school catchment area. Please consider this before sending your child there. My daughter who is still four and was attending prep at Deebing Heights was released into the care of another student's mother at the end of the day with out my knowledge or consent," she posted.

"Being in prep you would assume, as I did that a safety procedure is in place to make sure young prep students only go home with their allocated parents or guardian unless notice is given to the teacher in advance about who will be collecting your child.

"I was obviously distressed and extremely upset by the fact this had happened, and decided to try and talk with the principal to resolve the situation.

"However I have been very unsuccessful to sort it. Which has resulted in my child having to leave the school, as I feel her safety can not be promised to me and is not a priority to the facility at this school."

Mrs Cattley said the school's principal told her there was no policy in place, nothing wrong was done and there was nothing to apologise for.

"They said it was my child's fault as she said her mum was there. That is was the other mum's fault for calling my child's name and making out like it was her child."

Mrs Cattley said the school's principal could not promise that it wouldn't happen again and she was blamed for arriving at the school slightly after 3pm.

She said the teacher told her she couldn't be expected to know all 20 of her students parents.

"I have purple hair, half my head shaved and a sleeve of tattoos. I do stand out quite significantly."

"My daughter was excited when she started school, she had friends there from kindy. Now I really feel for my daughter. She's clearly upset by this, it's just not ok that a four year old feels like it's her fault this has happened."

Luckily Mrs Cattley was able to get her daughter into another school this week.

"The new school has a policy in place where my child won't be released unless I or her father or our emergency contact collects her."