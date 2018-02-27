Safety audit under way at Second Range Crossing

Toowoomba Second Range Crossing under construction by Nexus, Friday, February 2, 2018.

AN AUDIT of Nexus' safety procedures at the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing project, led by industry expert Ennio Bianchi, is under way.

Mr Bianchi has more than 30 years consulting and team management experience in risk management, and has been a keynote speaker at various Australian and international risk management forums and conferences.

He is the Director of Pacific Risk Pty Ltd, and has worked for various national risk management consultancies, including the National Safety Council of Australia.

The audit was announced by the State Government last week, after continued health and safety breaches.

Nexus has agreed to accept and implement the recommendations of the audit.