Safety ambassadors begin patrols in Ipswich CBD

STAYING SAFE: Stephen Hodgson, Don Stewart, Jennifer Howard and Raymond Hansen are pleased to have the Safe Night Precinct program up and running in the Ipswich CBD. Contributed

TWO 'Safe City Ambassadors' have been allocated to protect patrons who enjoy going out into the CBD for dinner and drinks on weekends as part of the State Government's Safe Night's Precinct program.

The guards starting patrolling the CBD at the end of November and will be on duty every Friday and Saturday night during December and January as part of a two month trial.

They will be able to assist with meeting and greeting patrons and offering help to anyone who requires it, moving patrons between their vehicles or venues, promote responsible behaviour in the precinct and be on alert for persons attempting to damage or graffiti the area between 9pm-3am.

They also have the power to link into the police and council camera network to ensure incidents are dealt with and reported properly.

The guards are funded by Safe Night Ipswich CBD Precinct Incorporated, who received more than $73,000 from the State Government.

As part of the program, lighting throughout the CBD was also improved.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said the Safe Night Precinct program enables communities to make cultural changes around drinking behaviours and ensuring safer environments around licensed venues.

"It is great to see our City Safe Ambassadors working with our community and receiving positive feedback since the Safe Night Ipswich CBD initiative kicked off on November 23," she said.

"The team who have worked on getting this Safe Night Precinct underway are to be congratulated for their efforts in supporting our local businesses and community.

"The Safe Night Precincts is just one of the government's initiatives to promote safer communities and in this financial year we have committed $3.3 million to support the 15 Safe Night Precincts across Queensland."