Safest Suburbs in Ipswich
News

'Safest' suburbs in Ipswich revealed

4th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
THE top five 'safest' Ipswich suburbs which recorded the fewest number of break-in claims have been revealed.

RACQ spokesperson Clare Hunter said insurance data identified three suburbs in the city which recorded no claims at all in the past three years.

"Residents in Bundamba, Eastern Heights and Silkstone recorded zero claims for home theft, vandalism or malicious damage," Ms Hunter said.

"Flinders View and Yamanto were also safe with just one claim each."

Ms Hunter said the key to reducing your chance of theft was to make your house as unattractive to thieves as possible.

"It's a terrible feeling to find someone has robbed and ransacked your home, especially when there are some very simple ways to minimise the risk," she said.

"Unfortunately, many householders are making it easy for thieves to enter their home by leaving doors and windows open or unlocked.

"Consider installing sensor lighting, double locks and security screens. Also, store easy to carry items such as laptops, jewellery and cash out of sight."

The top five 'safest' Ipswich suburbs for claims:

  • Bundamba - 0 claims
  • Eastern Heights - 0 claims
  • Silkstone - 0 claims
  • Flinders View - 1 claim
  • Yamanto - 1 claim
break-ins insurance ipswich crime racq
Ipswich Queensland Times

