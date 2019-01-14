Menu
One way screws take a special tool to remove. Mike Richards GLA040417SCREW
Crime

Safe plate program this weekend

14th Jan 2019 4:00 PM

THIS weekend the Augustine Heights Neighbourhood Watch will hold a safe plate event.

The crime prevention initiative promotes using one way screws, designed to prevent plate removal by using a screw head that can't be loosened with regular screwdrivers.

Removal of the screws can only be done at a service centre or car dealership with a mechanical workshop, this minimises the likelihood of having your number plates stolen.

Stolen registration plates are often used to mask vehicles in order to commit other offences such as thefts or robberies.

For a gold coin donation grab some screws outside Supercheap Auto at Orion Springfield Central from 9am-11am on Saturday.

augustine heights neighbourhood watch crime prevention number plate theft orion springfield central

