GIDDY-UP: Saddleworld team members Sam Barton and Anita Demmers are excited to be in the new Brisbane St store.
NT pair ride into town for horsey business venture

by Anna Saxby, anna.saxby@qt.com.au
5th May 2018 7:00 AM
IT IS all change at equine specialty store Saddleworld, with two new owners at the reins and a change of location, closer to the big smoke.

Previously located in North Ipswich, the business has been taken over by Northern Territory couple Lancia and Damon Puddle, who already operate successful Saddleworld businesses in the NT.

With many years' experience in the field, the Puddles moved the shop to 223 Brisbane St, in the Top of Town precinct.

Employee Anita Demmers said the move allowed for a wider range of casual and riding apparel, with more space dedicated to the best brands in the dressage and mustering industry.

Ms Demmers said Saddleworld had received a warm welcome at the Brisbane St location.

"Neighbouring businesses brought chocolates and bottles of wine when we were first settling in. Lancia and Damon love that about Ipswich," she said.

"It's a wonderful and supportive community."

Saddleworld will officially open on Wednesday, May 9.

"Lancia and Damon will be in town for the ribbon-cutting and a number of leading brand representatives will give talks about their products," Ms Demmers said.

"There will be special mark-downs and bargains on leading boots and clothing brands all day."
 

