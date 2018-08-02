Sad truth behind lost Aussie icon

The Rock Roadhouse at North Arm Cove on the Pacific Highway on fire.

IT BEGAN with such high hopes. A place of happiness - complete with amusement park rides, a playground and a roadhouse. Perhaps the most famous feature of all was the 1/40th-scale replica of Australia's most iconic rock.

Opened in the 1990s by documentary filmmakers and explorers Mike and Mal Leyland, Leyland Brothers World was kitschy but eye-catching and over the years became a popular pit stop for travellers on the Pacific Highway near the Tea Gardens on the NSW Central Coast.

However, the attraction, which had been renamed the Rock Roadhouse, met its fiery end overnight, saddening the nation.

But it had quite the troubled history, which saw the television legends torn apart. And bankrupted.

The Leylands in 1977.

The duo's "disastrous" decision to venture into the tourism industry resulted in them losing more than $6 million, before it was sold for a song at an auction in 1992.

The site was bought again in 2009 and became the Great Aussie Bush Camp which attracts thousands of children a year.

The only remaining memory of the theme park was the replica rock.