Sad reason why high-class escort needed tainted $10k

A high-class escort working with an unlicensed group supplying sex workers into regional Queensland was saving up for her mother's operation overseas.

When an undercover cop posing as a John busted Andressa Lima Rodrigues in a Townsville hotel he found more than $10,000.

Rodrigues, a Brazilian national who pleaded guilty to prostitution related charges, told the officer the money was the result of three days work in Townsville.

Andressa Lima Rodrigues was spared a conviction for illegal prostitution.

Some customers were charged up to $500 an hour depending on the service the Brisbane Magistrates Court Heard.

Prosecutor Henri Rantala said Rodrigues, 27, was targeted after officers from the Major Organised Crime Squad found her online ad did not comply with the law.

Queensland's stringent Prostitution Act prohibits ads from describing the services offered.

An officer posing as a client texted the ad's number and was directed to meet Rodrigues in a hotel.

Once there the officer identified himself to Rodrigues and informed her it was a compliance check.

Andressa Lima Rodrigues.

Rodrigues confirmed she was a sex worker but said the appointments were organised by a "friend" based in Brisbane.

A search of the apartment found $7,800 in cash and a $2,400 bank deposit which Rodrigues admitted was from sex work.

Mr Rantala said Rodrigues was operating in direct competition with licensed brothels which pay a $40,000 fee to operate.

"The actions of the defendant and admissions made confirm that she was working as part of an organised group, supplying sex workers into Townsville making multiple bookings on multiple phone numbers," he said.

Andressa Lima Rodrigues.

Legal Aid lawyer William Prizeman said his client, who required a Portuguese interpreter in court, was unaware of the requirements prohibiting unlicensed organisations or the rules around advertising.

"She instructs that engaging in this profession is more accepted and less regulated in Brazil," he said.

"Ms Rodriguez instructs that she was hoping to send money home to her mother in Brazil, who suffers from gallbladder issues and requires surgery."

Magistrate Mark Nolan placed her on a $600 four-month good behaviour bond for participating in the provision of prostitution services, possessing cash that was tainted and publishing an ad that described the services offered.

He did not record a conviction but ordered the $7,800 in cash be forfeited to the crown.

Originally published as Sad reason why high-class escort needed tainted $10k