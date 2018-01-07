INSPIRING: Dying woman's courageous final message

Grafton's Holly Butcher was inspirational in her battle with Ewing's sarcoma before she passed away on Thursday, 4th January, 2018.

YOUNG Grafton woman Holly Butcher sadly passed away from Ewing's sarcoma early on Thursday morning.

The 27-year-old grew up in Grafton, where many people remember her as a sportswoman who represented the state in squash and hockey.

Her brother Dean Butcher proudly described her as a courageous person who was very giving, with a radiant smile and willing to dedicate her time to all friends when the opportunity arose.

Before her passing Holly wrote a heartfelt letter, which Dean and Holly's partner Luke posted onto her Facebook page in the hours after her death.

It contained a moving message that resonated with the entire community, and was shared more than 2,600 times by Friday afternoon.

Dean said he wrote multiple letters for Holly during Christmas time and throughout the previous year.

"She had a book that she gave to us when she passed that contained some of our letters we gave to her and her thoughts about them, which she wrote for a certain number of people to read," he said.

In her memoirs and conversations over the final months, Dean said she was content with life's simplicities.

"Her favourite things of all were to spend time with our family, her partner Luke and close friends around a campfire with a few quiet drinks, cuddling her beloved dog Oscar and listening to old music."

Holly Butcher (left) pictured at her brother Dean's wedding at a lakeside cottage in Finland on June 13, 2015.

Dean said he and Holly had a deep mutual respect for each other, with her journey bringing them closer together.

"There were many times spent lying next to each other, cuddling, crying and reflecting on life with our favourite memories," he said.

The funeral will held at 1pm on Friday at the TJ Ford Pavilion at Grafton Showground.