Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

INSPIRING: Dying woman's courageous final message

Grafton's Holly Butcher was inspirational in her battle with Ewing's sarcoma before she passed away on Thursday, 4th January, 2018.
Grafton's Holly Butcher was inspirational in her battle with Ewing's sarcoma before she passed away on Thursday, 4th January, 2018.
ebony stansfield
by

YOUNG Grafton woman Holly Butcher sadly passed away from Ewing's sarcoma early on Thursday morning.

The 27-year-old grew up in Grafton, where many people remember her as a sportswoman who represented the state in squash and hockey.

Her brother Dean Butcher proudly described her as a courageous person who was very giving, with a radiant smile and willing to dedicate her time to all friends when the opportunity arose.  

Grafton's Holly Butcher was inspirational in her battle with Ewing's sarcoma before she passed away on Thursday, 4th January, 2018.
Grafton's Holly Butcher was inspirational in her battle with Ewing's sarcoma before she passed away on Thursday, 4th January, 2018.

Before her passing Holly wrote a heartfelt letter, which Dean and Holly's partner Luke posted onto her Facebook page in the hours after her death. 

It contained a moving message that resonated with the entire community, and was shared more than 2,600 times by Friday afternoon.  

  Dean said he wrote multiple letters for Holly during Christmas time and throughout the previous year.

"She had a book that she gave to us when she passed that contained some of our letters we gave to her and her thoughts about them, which she wrote for a certain number of people to read," he said.

In her memoirs and conversations over the final months, Dean said she was content with life's simplicities.

"Her favourite things of all were to spend time with our family, her partner Luke and close friends around a campfire with a few quiet drinks, cuddling her beloved dog Oscar and listening to old music."

Holly Butcher (left) pictured at her brother Dean's wedding at a lakeside cottage in Finland on June 13, 2015.
Holly Butcher (left) pictured at her brother Dean's wedding at a lakeside cottage in Finland on June 13, 2015.

Dean said he and Holly had a deep mutual respect for each other, with her journey bringing them closer together.

"There were many times spent lying next to each other, cuddling, crying and reflecting on life with our favourite memories," he said.

The funeral will held at 1pm on Friday at the TJ Ford Pavilion at Grafton Showground.

Topics:  cancer editors picks grafton holly butcher

Grafton Daily Examiner
When the world of advertising took hold

When the world of advertising took hold

Times Past with QT columnist Beryl Johnston.

Tracker trial puts Ipswich felines on GPS

ROAMING FELINE: Jamie the cat wears a Discovery Circle cat-tracking GPS on his collar. The GPS allows owners to track the movements of their roaming cats.

Cat call for moggy monitors

Tennis stars prove to be ace sportsmen

Roger Federer has taken everything - good or bad - in his stride and joked when the ball didn't go where he wanted it to, a reader says.

It's been a joy to him and Jack Sock play

QCWA: Support in good times and bad

ROCK SOLID: QCWA president Gail Neville in the historic Mercy Tregear building.

Senior Matters with QT columnist Wayne Macdonnell

Local Partners

Mummy blogger Constance Hall weds partner

GUESTS were barred from photographing the ultra-secret nuptials of mummy blogger Constance Hall and Denim Cooke.

Smooth as silk: a new perspective on fitness

Bec Holliday.

It's an incredible workout

Why you should go to the gym right after waking up

We are able to be more productive throughout the day from the motivation we have in the morning

One top tip is to exercise first thing.

New register names and shames dodgy daycare centres

The register is for the benefit of parents and the taxpayer.

Man believes adults should be given access to legal weed

Paul Hilder is fighting to legalise cannabis

The law forced this man onto legal heroin

When did we forget babies and dogs don’t mix?

Parents need to take the issue of pets and kids seriously. (Pic: supplied)

Your dog is not your babysitter.

The best and worst diets, according to the experts

What diet is best for you to try in 2018?

What's a new year without a new diet?