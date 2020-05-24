Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A creek is roped off as police investigate a body in Redland Bay. Photo: Marcel Baum
A creek is roped off as police investigate a body in Redland Bay. Photo: Marcel Baum
News

Sad new details emerge after body found near tennis courts

by Kara Sonter, Marcel Baum
24th May 2020 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have released more details about the person found dead near tennis courts in Redland Bay yesterday morning.

They have confirmed the person was a 44-year-old Redland Bay woman.

They said they could not provide further details of how the tragedy unfolded until after a post mortem examination was carried out in the coming days.

 

A creek is roped off as police investigate a body in Redland Bay. Photo: Marcel Baum
A creek is roped off as police investigate a body in Redland Bay. Photo: Marcel Baum

However there has been suggestions the woman slipped close to the creek while walking near the Redland Bay Tennis Club.

EARLIER: Police swarm tennis courts as body found

The information follows the discovery of the woman's body yesterday morning.

Police set up a sizeable investigation at the site which caused a stir with locals, some of whom said they had been walking in the area that morning and had not noticed anything.

A neighbour was yesterday taken aback by the tragic discovery.

"It is not good news for the area," the man said.

 

 

 

Originally published as Sad new details emerge after body found near tennis courts

More Stories

Show More
fall fatality tennis courts

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Trade college preparing students to 'rebuild economy'

        premium_icon Trade college preparing students to 'rebuild economy'

        Education The AITC opened its fifth campus in North Ipswich earlier this year.

        FROM THE EDITOR'S DESK: Who's influencing Ipswich

        premium_icon FROM THE EDITOR'S DESK: Who's influencing Ipswich

        News It's again time to look at the people who are shaping our city

        Police allege tow truck driver had stolen car on his truck

        premium_icon Police allege tow truck driver had stolen car on his truck

        Crime Police had opposed bail for Taulapapa Taufao.

        Neighbourhood dispute ends with men in hospital

        premium_icon Neighbourhood dispute ends with men in hospital

        News Violence erupted and hammers and poles were used in attack