News

Sacred site squabble ends up in court

Ross Irby
16th Sep 2020 4:30 PM
A FLARE-UP between siblings at a sacred site turned violent when someone tried to intervene.

An Ipswich court on Wednesday heard Jordan Arthur Hill, 35, was drinking beer with others at the controversial Deebing Heights protest site, which is subject to an ongoing feud between residential developers and the traditional owners.

Hill pleaded guilty at Ipswich Magistrates Court to committing common assault on August 26.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said the assault occurred about 2pm when Hill started arguing with his brother.

When a man intervened, telling Hill to leave his brother alone, Const. O’Shea said Hill used his right fist to punch the man in the face, with a physical altercation taking place.

Police attended the scene but no formal complaint was made and the officers left the site without laying charges.

They were forced to return later, following another flare-up. On the second occasion, the complainant reported Hill’s assault.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin told Magistrate Dennis Kinsella the Deebing Creek area was a sacred site which Hill and other members of the indigenous community were hoping to defend from developers.

“He is there with a group of people protecting sacred sites,” Mr Hoskin said.

Hill was convicted and fined $400.

Mr Kinsella warned Hill that if he did not pay the fine it would come out of his welfare payments.

