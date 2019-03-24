Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

Sacred hill earmarked for upgrade by Ipswich council

Hayden Johnson
by
24th Mar 2019 4:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCALS have been invited to provide input on proposed upgrades to Denmark Hill Conservation Reserve.

Works are planned to provide better direction through new interpretive signage linking the recreation area to Chelmsford Ave and Outridge St where more shelters will provide respite spots for walkers, hospital staff and visitors.

The reserve in the heart of Ipswich is steeped in history, having been founded in the 1880s.

Ipswich City Council is discussing the 11.5ha site.

Ideas include a boardwalk/bridge connecting the car park to the new picnic shelters and natural playground with water play and climbing elements.

The reserve offers short walk trails and panoramic city and country views.

It remains sacred to indigenous people and is a site where fossils have been found.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'Largest ever' CMC rocks thousands of fans at Willowbank

    premium_icon 'Largest ever' CMC rocks thousands of fans at Willowbank

    Environment A staggering number of people attended the southern hemisphere's premier country music event in Ipswich this month.

    • 24th Mar 2019 4:09 PM
    Even with 142 points from three games, Goodna demands more

    premium_icon Even with 142 points from three games, Goodna demands more

    Rugby League Eagles yet to peak in Ipswich competition

    ‘Babies are dying’: Leaked report reveals bush crisis

    premium_icon ‘Babies are dying’: Leaked report reveals bush crisis

    Health Shocking confidential report reveals tragic maternity crisis

    'Jets of old' ready to explode after thriller

    premium_icon 'Jets of old' ready to explode after thriller

    News Ipswich's trademark flair, comeback spirit scares Tigers