Sacred hill earmarked for upgrade by Ipswich council

LOCALS have been invited to provide input on proposed upgrades to Denmark Hill Conservation Reserve.

Works are planned to provide better direction through new interpretive signage linking the recreation area to Chelmsford Ave and Outridge St where more shelters will provide respite spots for walkers, hospital staff and visitors.

The reserve in the heart of Ipswich is steeped in history, having been founded in the 1880s.

Ipswich City Council is discussing the 11.5ha site.

Ideas include a boardwalk/bridge connecting the car park to the new picnic shelters and natural playground with water play and climbing elements.

The reserve offers short walk trails and panoramic city and country views.

It remains sacred to indigenous people and is a site where fossils have been found.