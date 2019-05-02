Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sharon Kelsey's unfair dismissal case was adjourned today.
Sharon Kelsey's unfair dismissal case was adjourned today.
Crime

Sacked whistleblower’s case faces delay

by Kelmeny Fraser
2nd May 2019 1:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOGAN council's sacked whistleblower chief executive officer Sharon Kelsey is facing another delay to her long-running unfair dismissal action today after her case was adjourned.

Ms Kelsey has been self-funding a protracted legal battle against Logan council, suspended Logan mayor Luke Smith and seven councillors who sacked her in February 2018.

She alleges Smith and the councillors were politically aligned and sacked her in retribution for reporting corruption suspicions against Smith to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Smith and the councillors have denied the allegations, blaming performance concerns.

But they are each separately facing fraud charges over Ms Kelsey's dismissal.

Lawyers for the councillors argued the case should be put on hold until the fraud charges were dealt with due to the potential of it prejudicing the criminal matters.

Ms Kelsey's counsel argued a delay would exacerbate her "extreme financial difficulties."

She has been forced to self-fund the legal action, whereas Smith and the seven councillors - Phil Pidgeon, Laurie Smith, Cherie Dalley, Russell Lutton, Trevina Schwartz, Jennie Breene and Steve Swenson - have had their legal representation funded by council insurers.

The CCC alleges the value of the detriment caused to Ms Kelsey as a result of her fraudulent sacking was $100,000 in lost wages.

adjournment court logan council unfair dismissal

Top Stories

    Where every CCC case stands, one year after mayor's arrest

    premium_icon Where every CCC case stands, one year after mayor's arrest

    Crime Some have been jailed, but many employees, contractors and mayors charged in the Crime and Corruption Commission's probe haven't had their cases finalised.

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    premium_icon $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News Your subscription gives you access to vital local news information

    Ipswich polling locations for Federal Election 2019

    Ipswich polling locations for Federal Election 2019

    Politics Wondering where to cast your vote on May 18?

    • 2nd May 2019 2:00 PM
    Body wash child choker will shower in prison for six months

    premium_icon Body wash child choker will shower in prison for six months

    Crime Father who choked 10-year-old stepson for using body wash is jailed

    • 2nd May 2019 3:19 PM