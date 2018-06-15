‘Insufferable’: Sacked principal’s online rant

OUSTED Kimberley College principal Paul Thomson has said he found it "insufferable" that people continued to support the school's board over allegations of financial mismanagement, as he again turned to social media to post about the issue.

Mr Thomson was sacked on Tuesday along with wife Jennifer, daughter Amy and son-in-law Kevin Ferguson.

In a post on the school's Facebook page last night, Mr Thomson said information that had been distributed did not inform parents of his request for an extension to respond to allegations.

Paul Thomson was sacked as principal of Kimberley College.

"I had every intention of responding to the interim report and after making a request through my solicitors for the extension to submit my response until today, the board declined the request and dismissed me and other members of my family without having been given the opportunity to respond or to access the school's records," the post read.

"There is much evidence associated with this matter, with very serious allegations being made against my family and myself.

Former principal Paul Thomson with wife Jennifer.

"It is not a quick or simple process producing the documentation required, especially given that we were and remain without access to the college or our email accounts and also given the board's refusal of any access to the records which are needed for me to respond."

The post then said it was the belief of some that the interim report published by Minter Ellison Gold Coast was not independent and "fundamentally flawed".

"I find it insufferable that members of the public are supporting the board's position; that I should be accused of money laundering, theft, bullying of children, bullying of teachers, and the use of school money for personal overseas trips which allegations I categorically deny," the post said.

Daughter Amy Ferguson was also sacked …

… as was her husband Kevin Ferguson.

"Of course, the board has not made mention of my sabbatical leave entitlements of two weeks per year, access to professional development, or that I paid a large sum of money for the private component of the UK trip.

"There have been instances of some people at the college gloating about my temporary demise, taunting children that there will be 'change' from next week.

"This is unconscionable conduct.

"I do hope that the parents will support the moves afoot to remove the board who have displayed a lack of judgment and who have acted pre-emptively after receiving notice of the upcoming meeting for their removal."

His Facebook comments come after Mr Thomson spoke to ABC's Steve Austin Wednesday afternoon on behalf of the sacked family members, excluding Louise Thomson and Deborah Horn.

He told the radio station the college's chief financial officer had contacted the Australian Taxation Office following concerns it raised about unpaid superannuation funds.

He said the ATO had told the CFO, "Well we know you paid it but you're going to have to prove it again."

Mr Thomson said his family was unable to respond to the 29-page interim report in time last week because they had not been allowed back at the school.