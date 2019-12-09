Sacked Health CEO to reveal all in new book

A SACKED Queensland public hospital executive has started writing a book about his four decades in the health sector, promising to cast the spotlight on "the good, the bad and the ugly".

Adrian Pennington's contract as the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive was terminated in September, "effective immediately" after more than seven years in the role, but The Courier-Mail understands he is still being paid.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Adrian Pennington.

In a post on social media site LinkedIn at the weekend, Mr Pennington wrote: "Today I started writing a book. A look back on 40 years in health care. The influences, the shapers, the good, the bad and the ugly, the fun times, stories of sadness and happiness, lessons of learning from great people.

"Tales of great people, clinical development and innovation, creativity and quality improvement, leadership and the creation of successful teams. Building and developing new services, hospitals, medical programs, education systems.

"Not sure what the finished book will look like but have a great deal to share and I don't want it to be boring, health never is."

Two Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service board members, Joy Jensen and George Plint, resigned in the wake of Mr Pennington's termination.

Bundaberg Hospital redevelopment executive director Debbie Carroll has acted as WBHHS chief executive since board chair Peta Jamieson announced Mr Pennington's termination.

Sacked Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian Pennington and board chair Peta Jamieson

Tensions between Ms Jamieson and Mr Pennington have been high since a Facebook post he wrote "amid a mental health crisis" in July, which included criticism of Ms Jamieson but was later removed.

The crisis followed relationship issues, the pending death of a close colleague, as well as workplace pressures.

Mr Pennington's termination has to be ratified by Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles to take effect.

A spokeswoman for Mr Miles said he was waiting on a brief from Crown Law about the case.

The Courier-Mail attempted to contact Mr Pennington for comment.