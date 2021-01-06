Another top-level athlete has turned to creating adult content on OnlyFans after her career ended at age 22.

Former top level footballer Madelene Wright has launched an OnlyFans account after being sacked by her club at the start of December.

The 22-year-old was axed by English club Charlton after controversial videos of her swigging champagne while driving and inhaling from a balloon were uploaded to Snapchat.

Now the star has decided to showcase her talents off the pitch, by revealing to her 140,000 fans on Twitter and Instagram that she has set up an OnlyFans page.

Wright posted a video to her social media profiles with the caption "check the bio.." in reference to her new account on the X-rated site.

She is charging more than $50 for a monthly subscription to her page - and is the latest in a growing list of athletes which also includes Australia's Angelina Graovac and Renee Gracie to join the platform.

The news has sent her fans into meltdown, but one Twitter user saw the funnier side by joking: "Signed up and she's stood there doing kick ups."

Wright has been without a club for a month since Charlton let her go after a series of controversial videos were uploaded to Snapchat.

Madelene Wright was sacked by Charlton.

It is understood that in the clips the 22-year-old can be seen at a party with friends, where a number of people were inhaling from balloons.

A second video allegedly showed the former Championship footballer drinking champagne while driving her luxury Range Rover.

After the clips were shared on social media, Charlton Athletic confirmed that Wright's registration had been cancelled and that she will no longer play for the club.

- The Sun

Originally published as Sacked football star's saucy turn