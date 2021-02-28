Menu
Ipswich City Bulls footballer Ryan Velasquez has extra incentive this season. Picture: David Lems
Ipswich City Bulls footballer Ryan Velasquez has extra incentive this season. Picture: David Lems
Soccer

Ryan keen to police Bulls defence with added motivation

David Lems
28th Feb 2021 4:30 PM
PREPARING for a police force posting, Ryan Velasquez has an added reason to help the Ipswich City Bulls this season.

The left back turned centre back wants to make the most of his second season with the Capital League 1 club before heading west for work.

That's why he enjoyed a solid workout in the Bulls latest 6-0 trial loss against higher league opponents, the Ipswich Knights.

"It always is (a big test against the Knights) . . . and we were working on a few things,'' Velasquez said.

"I thought we did quite well despite the score.''

Velasquez was most pleased with the Bulls defensive effort given the quality in the Knights line-up.

While the Bulls are keen to welcome back senior players like Joel Munn, Lincoln Rule, Ronan Geoghegan and Dane Grant, Velasquez said it was a valuable hitout.

It was the Bulls fourth trial as they prepare for their opening CL1 match against Brisbane Athletic at Sutton Park on March 7.

Despite being a practice match, the Bulls attracted a good crowd at Brassall.

That set the scene for one of the most exciting games looming is on March 19 - a local derby against CL1 newcomers Ripley Valley FC.

Judging by the Sutton Park faithful and other regional football fans who watched the latest afternoon of trials, the Friday night derby should be a hotly anticipated game.

For regular players like Velasquez, the main focus is building in coming weeks knowing how cut-throat the CL1 competition is.

"The ultimate goal is to get the boys promoted into the BPL (Brisbane Premier League) next year,'' the former St Edmund's College student said.

"Personally, I want to have a good season. This might be my last year.

"I'm moving away next year out west.''

The graduating police officer previously played for Lions in the BPL and had a few years off.

He started his junior football with the Knights before moving up the road to Richlands.

