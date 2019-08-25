Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aaron Cassie with his father Grant Cassie battle it out over which car is better.
Aaron Cassie with his father Grant Cassie battle it out over which car is better. Tim Jarrett
News

RX-7 or Ford Focus - which would you choose?

TIM JARRETT
by
24th Aug 2019 3:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEBATE raged over who had the better car as a father son team went head to head.

Aaron Cassie and Grant Cassie were comparing their rides at Grafton Vintage Motor Vehicle Club's annual Motorfest.

Aaron certainly believed his favourite, the classic Ford Focus would beat his father's Bumblebee RX-8 for speed and style.

"Yeah it has got the stage three tune, turbo, Durotech Volvo 5-cylinder. I think it would haul it in pretty quick." said Aaron Cassie.

"It also has more stance I reckon and is a bit fatter than the other."

His father was having none of it, convinced it was the bright yellow special which would be taking home the glory.

"The bumblebee would easily beat a high performing car but when you are looking at a legendary RX-8 engine I doubt anything would haul it in. And Wikipedia tells me the same thing," Grant Cassie said.

"I am glad my son has a lot of confidence in his car but I have been around a lot longer as have people in my age group and we have a better idea."

And as to which car was better to go and get the shopping in, Aaron was sure it was he Focus.

"You get there a little bit quicker in mine and its a little bit cheaper on the fuel bill too."

motorfest south grafton
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    No happy ending for Pisasale madam

    premium_icon No happy ending for Pisasale madam

    Crime A woman found guilty of running a prostition ring, and who was caught up in the investigation into former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale, has a new legal dillema.

    Issue threatening to blow-up at Labor conference

    premium_icon Issue threatening to blow-up at Labor conference

    Politics Labor’s crackdown on protesters causes unrest within party

    Grand final player of the year caught on CCTV smashing door

    premium_icon Grand final player of the year caught on CCTV smashing door

    Crime A rising rugby league star has come crashing back down to earth

    REPLAY: AIC rugby league Iona College v St Pat’s Shorncliffe

    premium_icon REPLAY: AIC rugby league Iona College v St Pat’s Shorncliffe

    Rugby League Catch up on all the action of the AIC matches