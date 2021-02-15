Ruth’s ton of class supported by Hornets willing workers

HAVING survived a series of challenges in recent weeks, both Ipswich Hornets women's teams are displaying plenty of character.

Despite some mixed results since Christmas, both sides have retained second spot with two rounds until the finals.

Head coach Wayne Bichel was delighted with his team's latest victory over Wynnum Manly/Redlands in the top grade Katherine Raymont Shield competition.

After setting a 6/243 target off their 50 overs, the Hornets dismissed their opponents for 162 at Tingalpa.

The ever-dependable Ruth Johnston smashed 110 off 100 deliveries, with 20 fours and two sixes.

It was her second century of the season with a huge batting future to ponder.

Johnston (3/20) was then well supported by the Hornets bowling group Olivia Winter (2/19), Ella Harvey (2/26), Rachel Lewis (1/15), Olivia Bennett (1/8) and Ruth's cousin Ellie (1/25).

Bennett took three fine catches on Sunday.

Ruth earlier featured in a 123 run third wicket partnership with Kira Holmes (38), highlighting the Hornets' ability to build successful combinations.

However, Bichel was particularly proud of how his players dealt with recent additional pressures like indoor championships, state under-17 commitments and having to relocate due to university demands.

"We've had a big month,'' he said.

"We've come through okay.

"Yesterday was pleasing because the girls have taken a while to get back into cricket mode and we batted pretty good yesterday.

"All the bowlers have been bowling quite well.''

Gold Coast lead the Katherine Raymont Shield competition with the Hornets holding second.

After some encouraging efforts in recent weeks, the Hornets second grade team (177) lost to bogey side South Brisbane (6/183) in their latest Jodie Fields Shield match.

But they also have a gap on the teams below them in the competition.

The Hornets top graders play Gold Coast this weekend before a final round qualifying game against University. Both opponents are also in finals' contention.

"The key thing is we're playing good cricket going into finals,'' Bichel said.

"It's going to be some good games leading into the finals.''

The Hornets second graders also have tough matches against Wests and Gold Coast to prepare for the top four finals battle.

The Ipswich Hornets Queensland Premier Grade men's side made a disappointing start in their latest game against second-placed University.

The Hornets were bowled out for just 116 before the home side progressed to 3/141 at stumps.

A week after scoring his first hundred of the season, Harry Wood toiled hard to post another half century.

However, the Hornets will need something special to save the match as they battle to keep their finals hopes alive.

Ipswich Hornets batsman Harry Wood. Picture: Gary Reid

The Hornets second graders also have a lot of work to do having been bowled out for 184 on Saturday.

Needing victory to keep their finals hopes alive, the Hornets were unable to build any momentum against Uni despite being in a sound position at 3/98 at Walker Oval.

Opener Harry Austin topscored with 74 off 213 deliveries.

STATE OF PLAY

Qld Premier Grades

Women's Cricket

1st Grade

Ipswich Hornets 6/243 (50) - Ellie Johnston 12 (13), Kira Holmes 38 (69), Ruth Johnston 110 (100), Lucy Neumann 15 (38), Hannah Freiberg 15* (41) defeated Wynnum Manly/Redlands 162 (45.1) - Olivia Winter 2/19 (6.1), Rachel Lewis 1/15 (5), Ruth Johnston 10/2/20/3, Ellie Johnston 1/25 (5), Olivia Bennett 1/8 (3), Ella Harvey 2/26 (6).

2nd Grade

South Brisbane 6/183 (40) - Bridget Pedan 1/40 (8), Trinity Doyle 1/29 (7), Jasmine Lewis 1/27 (7), Sarah Walker 1/30 (8) defeated Ipswich Hornets 177 (37.4) - Arya Pal 47 (77), Trinity Doyle 21 (33), Sarah Walker 18 (13), Bridget Pedan 22 (23).

Qld Premier Grade Men: Ipswich Hornets v University

1st Grade at St Lucia

Hornets 1st Innings

Dan Wilson b Walter 10 (15)

Levi Thomson-Mathews c Fry b Sanders 0 (11)

Harry Wood c Sale b Sanders 57 (102)

Lachlan Prince lbw Walter 0 (2)

Jack Wood c Belford b Walter 12 (13)

Anthony Wilson c Henry b Walter 4 (3)

Jake Cross c Fry b Walter 0 (2)

Michael Topp b Walter 0 (3)

Rowan Lutter c M. Clayton b Belford 31 (105)

Adam Smith not out 2(9)

Sean Lutter c Fry b Sanders 0 (11)

Extras 0

Total (46 overs) 116

FoW: 8, 14, 14, 26, 30, 30, 30, 114, 114, 116

Bowling: Scott Walter 12/0/32/6; W. Sanders 12/3/29/3; S. Belford 9/3/18/1; J. Carty 4/2/11/0; N. Sale 11/1/21/0; Michael Philipson 1/0/5/0.

Uni 1st Innings

N. Sale b J. Wood 9 (23)

S. Henry c Cross b R. Lutter 1 (15)

J. Carty c R. Lutter b J. Wood 28 (73)

J. Coetzee not out 75 (114)

M. Clayton not out 18 (41)

Extras (7b lb 2w) 10

Total (44ov) 3/141

FoW: 7, 19, 70

Bowling: Adam Smith 4/1/6/0; Rowan Lutter 4/0/12/1; Jack Wood 16/3/46/2; Sean Lutter 11/2/38/0; Dan Wilson 7/1/18/0; Michael Topp 2/1/13/0.

2nd Grade at Walker Oval

Hornets 1st Innings

Harry Austin c ? b Herring 74 (213)

Matt Andrews lbw McNeven 0 (10)

Nick De Giusti c Gardiner b Herring 30 (75)

Greg Carter c Walker b Lindsay 17 (62)

Lachlan Vellacott lbw b Lindsay 0 (7)

Will Trigar c ? b Herring 16 (59)

Jacob Anderson c ? b Lindsay 15 (18)

Dylan McAteer c Woodford b Lindsay 7 (26)

Jacob Waters c ? b McNeven 4 (11)

Ryan Plummer c ? b Lindsay 12 (35)

Josh Creevey not out 7 (22)

Extras (1w 1nb) 2

Total (89.3ov) 184

FoW: 8, 48, 98, 104, 138, 149, 155, 161, 171, 184.

Bowling: C. McNeven 15/6/3/31; C. Henderson 12/1/21/0; M. Herring 17/7/35/2; J. Lindsay 19.3/6/36/5; M. Daldy 20/6/46/0; W. Carty 4/0/15/0.

Uni 1st Innings 0/0 (2 overs).