Ruth becomes latest Johnston to earn Fire call-up

BIG SHOT: Ruth Johnston (right) will join cousin Ellie in the Queensland Fire squad for this weekend’s WNCL fixtures against NSW. Photo: Contributed

BIG SHOT: Ruth Johnston (right) will join cousin Ellie in the Queensland Fire squad for this weekend’s WNCL fixtures against NSW. Photo: Contributed

CRICKET: Ruth Johnston could join cousin Ellie for a crucial weekend for the Queensland Fire.

The Dalby teenager has been rewarded for her fine form at Katherine Raymont Shield level for the Ipswich Hornets with inclusion in the Fire’s 13-woman squad to take on the NSW Breakers at North Sydney Oval on Friday and Sunday.

Ellie has played in four matches for the Fire this year, including scoring 21 against Victoria at the start of the month.

Wayne Bichel coaches the Johnston cousins at the Hornets, and said their accolades are a reflection of the work they put into their games.

“I’m tremendously proud, not just of Ruth but of the whole group,” Bichel said.

“I’ve asked them to step up and they’ve had some of their best seasons. It’s just our job to help them play at the best level they can.

“Ruth and Ellie have leadership roles within the team.”

Bichel said despite both being just 18 years old, they have taken to their roles in the team like a duck to water.

“They can both bat and bowl, and are good in the field as well,” he said.

“That’s the key thing a lot of people talk about them. They work hard on their game and the individual components.

“They’re always looking to improve, and I think Ruth’s bowling can be a real force.”

Bichel said he has been impressed with the way Ellie has held her spot in the Fire side, and has no doubt Ruth can make an impact.

“The little cameo Ellie had (against Victoria) was a really good indication of her potential,” he said.

“They’re both still very young with good heads on their shoulders. They realise it’s a long game, will always be humble and look to keep improving.

“We’ve been trying to build a culture at Ipswich, and they’ve done a good job in instilling that.

“There’s a good connection with Kent Reimers as well who has done a lot of coaching with the girls and has given them a solid base.”

Toowoomba’s Georgia Voll has solidified her spot at the opening position, and despite missing out on runs against Tasmania and Victoria, averaged 99 in two games against Western Australia previously.

Originally published as Ruth becomes latest Johnston to earn Fire call-up